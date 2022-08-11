Jo'Land Fun & Games is Eagle Mountain's Destination for Fun

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jo'Land Fun & Games is pleased to promote their game center as the premier local arcade and hangout spot in the Eagle Mountain area. Whether it is for individuals looking to have an enjoyable night out, or a large party seeking an activity-filled venue, Jo'Land stands out as a top local destination. Guests can grab a game card or book a private party room to maximize their fun at Jo'Land's clean and convenient facility.

Arcades are nothing without their games, which is why Jo'Land hosts a collection of world-class arcade offerings that guests can spend hours enjoying. Games featuring popular names like Halo, Mario Kart DX, and Jurassic Park are positioned alongside classic arcade favorites, such as air hockey and skeeball. Guests would be remiss to forget about Jo'Land's crane games, too, which have impressive prizes up for grabs.

Jo'Land Fun & Games is the perfect location to host a private celebration. Jo'Land boasts a party room that can seat up to 16 people, with a 55-inch smart TV and integrated sound system to get the party started. Guests are also invited to bring in outside food and drink, meaning they can enjoy their favorite snacks while having fun with Jo'Land's extensive arcade game selection.

Jo'Land wants fun to be the focus of guests' time there, not the cost. A variety of discounts and reward packages are available to ensure that everyone in the Eagle Mountain community has access to their favorite local destination. Bonus Play credits also provide added value to their game cards.

Families in need of a night out, couples planning a date night, and hi-score seekers alike are invited to partake in the nostalgic fun of Jo'Land. Learn more about Jo'Land's offerings at https://www.jolandfunandgames.com .

About Jo'Land Fun & Games:

Jo'Land strives to bring out the kid in everyone. As a woman-owned, local business that promotes wholesome fun and inclusivity, Jo'Land is a community hotspot that guests can be proud to visit. Players of all ages are invited to come and experience endless fun. Find out more at https://www.jolandfunandgames.com/about .

