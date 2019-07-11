Jolen Anderson Joins BNY Mellon as Global Head of Human Resources

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has appointed Jolen Anderson as Global Head of Human Resources. Ms. Anderson will join the company on September 2, 2019, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Charles W. Scharf, and will be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

"I have known and worked closely with Jolen for several years and am thrilled to attract someone with her incredible experience to BNY Mellon. She is a versatile leader who has demonstrated a commitment and passion for building talent in a global organization. Her experience with developing a high-performance culture linked to business success will serve our organization well as we continue to grow and evolve our business," said Mr. Scharf.

Mr. Scharf added, "Our people are our most critical assets, and our key differentiator. At the same time, we face intense competition for talent in this very dynamic industry. Jolen will help ensure we continue to attract and retain top talent while also fostering our diverse and inclusive culture."

"I'm excited to join BNY Mellon, a company with a tremendous legacy operating in an industry that is undergoing significant transformation. I look forward to working with BNY Mellon's leadership team and employees around the world to ensure that the Company maintains its enviable culture while continuing to cultivate the best team to deliver business results," said Ms. Anderson.

Ms. Anderson joins BNY Mellon from Visa, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer and Chief Counsel, Employment and Social Responsibility. As Chief Diversity Officer, she was responsible for the strategic development and implementation of Visa's Global Diversity and Inclusion strategy, leading the implementation of enterprise-wide efforts to attract, develop and retain top performing talent in an inclusive work culture. She also led a team providing legal support to the Global Human Resources organization, including counseling senior executives and the board of directors on employment, executive compensation and corporate governance matters.

During her Visa tenure, Ms. Anderson also held the position of Chief Human Resources Officer for the Client Organization, where she led a team of professionals around the world to serve as strategic advisors on all HR-related topics, creating and executing talent strategies aligned to business priorities.

Prior to joining Visa, she practiced law at a Chicago law firm where she represented parties in labor and employment matters.

Ms. Anderson has been recognized as a top contributor and thought leader in her field, including being named one of the "11 Women Who are Changing the Face of Finance" by Forbes, "Most Influential Women in Business" by the San Francisco Business Times, "Top Executive in Diversity" by Black Enterprise, to name a few.

She is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Policy from Northwestern University, and she serves on the board for the San Francisco African American Art and Culture Complex.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact:

Manuel Goncalves

O: +1 212 635 1568

C: +1 973 809 1114

manuel.goncalves@bnymellon.com

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

