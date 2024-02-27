Jolene Weinstein, Former COO for Realty Austin, Assumes Role as President at PorchLight Real Estate Group in Denver

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PorchLight Real Estate Group is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jolene Weinstein as President, marking a significant milestone for the company. Weinstein, renowned for her strategic leadership, sales growth, and operational prowess, joins PorchLight after a successful tenure as COO at Realty Austin.

In her new role as President, Weinstein will spearhead the strategic direction of PorchLight Real Estate Group, overseeing key aspects of the company's operations and contributing to its growth trajectory. Her proven ability to drive innovation, foster a culture of excellence, and strengthen organizational capabilities makes her an invaluable asset to the executive team.

"We are delighted to have Jolene Weinstein take on the role of President at PorchLight Real Estate Group. Her exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of the real estate industry will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our company," said Amy Bayer , Co-CEO and Co-Founder of PorchLight Real Estate Group.

During her tenure as COO at Realty Austin, Weinstein was crucial in optimizing the sales team training and coaching programs and company operations while contributing to the overall company's success. Her transition to the role of President at PorchLight reflects the company's commitment to attracting top-tier talent to lead its expansion efforts in the Colorado market.

"I am honored to step into the role of President at PorchLight Real Estate Group. This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, enhance client experiences, and contribute to PorchLight's continued success in the Colorado real estate Market," said Jolene Weinstein.

PorchLight Real Estate Group has established itself as a trusted partner in the Colorado real estate landscape, known for its commitment to personalized service and community engagement. Weinstein's appointment as President further solidifies the company's dedication to excellence and its vision for the future.

As PorchLight continues to expand its footprint in Denver, Boulder and beyond, Jolene Weinstein's strategic leadership will be instrumental in steering the company toward new heights and ensuring a seamless experience for clients and agents alike.

Independent, local and women-owned, PorchLight has redefined what it means to be a brokerage—one that's Made for You. Serving Denver, Boulder and beyond, comprehensive services are tailored to meet the needs of each client while agents provide the insight and industry expertise required to navigate an ever-evolving market. By guiding buyers and sellers through the process, advocating on their behalf, as well as developing authentic relationships, agents empower clients to make smart real estate decisions.

