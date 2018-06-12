Jollibee Announces Philanthropic Partnership with Boys and Girls Club of West Scarborough

In response to the warm reception from the community, Jollibee announced yesterday its philanthropic partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of West Scarborough as a sign of its commitment to 'spread joy' across the Greater Toronto Area. This is aligned with the brand's mission to bring families, friends and communities together over great tasting food.

"We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support for Jollibee here in Scarborough. It warms our hearts to see that there are so many customers who love the brand so much that they travel miles or stand in line for hours for a taste of their Jollibee favorites. We thank the Boys and Girls Club of West Scarbourough for the opportunity to give back to the community and support their efforts to provide a safe, supportive place for children and the youth," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Chief Executive Officer of Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), who was in town for the store's formal inauguration on June 11.

The Boys and Girls Club is a national organization with local chapters dedicated to youth development through after-school and daycare programs, group activities, and leadership opportunities. With Jollibee's deeply held values of spreading joy and commitment to families, the Boys and Girls Club was a natural partner for the brand to give back to the local Scarborough community.

"The Boys and Girls Club of West Scarborough provides vital opportunities for hundreds of young people on a daily basis," said Joshua Hood, Divisional Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of West Scarborough. "We are excited to enter a partnership with Jollibee that will provide increased opportunities for our members while helping to welcome Jollibee to our community and Scarborough as a whole."

As part of the ongoing partnership, Jollibee will host "Jollibee Days" at the Boys and Girls Club of West Scarborough, providing food and cheer to the children on a regular basis. The first Jollibee Day was held on June 8, 2018 in which the brand shared fan favorites from their menu with the kids and their families in addition to hosting an afternoon of musical activities with a DJ and the Jollibee mascot. The brand also made a donation to the Club's summer camp fund and donated sleeping bags and flashlights for participants.

Jollibee Scarborough is the company's third store in Canada and the 40th store in North America — proof of the brand's commitment to this region as a key growth market.

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is currently the largest Asian food service company, operating in 16 markets, with over 4, 200 stores globally, of which 1,289 are Jollibee brand stores. The company's aggressive expansion plan in North America is part of its overarching goal to be among the top five restaurant brands globally.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1000 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 200 international branches including in the United States, Canada, Hong jong, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Italy.

In North America, the Company opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. Jollibee now operates 40 stores across the North American region, in the states of California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, Virginia of the United States and in Manitoba and Ontario in Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017.

About Jollibee Foods Corporation

Jollibee Foods Corporation is the largest Asian food service company. It operates over 4,200 stores globally with store branches in the United States, Canada, China (including Hong Kong), Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Korea and Italy. JFC owns the following brands: Jollibee, Greenwich, Chowking, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan. It also has 2 franchised brands – Burger King in the Philippines and Dunkin' Donuts in certain territories in China and has joint ventures with the SuperFoods Group (owner of Highlands Coffee and Pho 24 brands, mostly in Vietnam) and the US-based Smashburger.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has been named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for eight years in a row, and was honored as one of the '200 Best Under a Billion Companies in Asia' and one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes Asia Magazine.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jollibee-announces-philanthropic-partnership-with-boys-and-girls-club-of-west-scarborough-300664638.html

SOURCE Jollibee