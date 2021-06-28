Jollibee Announces the Launch of New 'Jollibee Ordering' App

To celebrate the launch of the new app, Jollibee is running a two-week promotion giving customers the brand's iconic Peach Mango Pie for free on every order placed with an account through the new platform. This offer can be redeemed by entering the promo code "JoyOnline" at checkout. The promotion is currently live and will run during business hours through July 12th, 2021.

"Our customers are always asking for more ways to order their favorite Jollibee items so allowing them to connect directly with us through our own app was an obvious solution," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. "The new platform will help us engage with our customers through a centralized hub for transactions where they will be able to track, customize and order their favorite Jollibee meals like our famous Chickenjoy (Jolly Crispy Chicken in Canada) all from the comfort of home."

In addition to the new Jollibee Ordering App, customers will now also able to place an order for pickup and delivery through Jollibee's websites, JollibeeUSA.com and JollibeeCanada.com. Customers who check out through their account on Jollibee's website are also eligible to use the code "JoyOnline" to receive a free Peach Mango Pie on all orders for the next two weeks.

How to Order

For more information regarding the Jollibee Ordering App, or Jollibee's other products, visit Jollibee's Menu and follow @JollibeeUS and @JollibeeCanada on Facebook and Instagram.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network close to 1,200 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 300 international branches including in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China (specifically in Hong Kong and Macau), Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 66 stores across the region, with 49 stores in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington of the United States, and 17 stores across Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017 and Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business Association in 2019.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and PHO24 in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Group is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. The Group will also establish a 50/50 joint venture to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

SOURCE Jollibee

