Jollibee Brings Its World-Famous Chickenjoy and Other Comfort Food Favorites to Greater D.C. Area with April 8 Opening at Maryland's Westfield Wheaton Mall

Located at 2800 University Boulevard West, Suite C., Jollibee will join the regional shopping destination's featured restaurant offerings. Store hours are 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., seven days a week. Jollibee customers can enjoy their favorite menu items by ordering through the store's "call & pick-up" order process. For convenience, customers may begin placing their orders two hours in advance of their desired pick-up time by calling (240) 657-9840. Ordering will be available everyday beginning at 7 a.m. and payment will be accepted prior to pick-up. Customers will receive a text message once their order is ready to ensure proper social distancing protocols are followed. In compliance with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, indoor dining and walk-in orders will not be offered at this time.

"We cannot wait to welcome our fans who have patiently waited for Jollibee's arrival in the DMV, as well as introduce the brand to curious new customers," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. "We are proud to serve flavorful food options and look forward to sharing our exciting menu with the Greater D.C. community."

Jollibee's signature menu items include:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature fried chicken is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy and crunchy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next level flavor. Chickenjoy is often complemented with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping each and every bite.

: Jollibee's signature fried chicken is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy and crunchy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next level flavor. Chickenjoy is often complemented with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping each and every bite. Jolly Spaghetti : Spaghetti? At a fast-food restaurant?! You heard that right. This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese.

: Spaghetti? At a fast-food restaurant?! You heard that right. This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese. Peach Mango Pie: This easy-to-enjoy dessert is delivered in a hand-held sleeve, so you'll never lose the delicious filling made with real sweet Philippine mangoes or its light crispy crust.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jollibee to our dining mix at Westfield Wheaton this spring," said Stuart Amos, General Manger, Westfield Wheaton. "Our customers are always on the look-out for new, exciting dining options at our shopping center, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce them to Jollibee's delicious menu offerings."

Westfield Wheaton marks the brand's first location in Maryland and its 49th store in the U.S. Since the start of 2021, Jollibee has opened five new locations, putting the brand on track to achieve its goal of opening 300 store locations throughout North America by 2024. Jollibee fans can look forward to more locations popping up in major cities throughout the year, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City.

Prior to the pandemic, Jollibee store openings have generated tremendous excitement amongst fans from all over the world who gather to celebrate their passion for Jollibee. With safety measures being a top priority, brand fans and curious first-time consumers are prohibited from crowding into stores but can still take home a taste of joy through the "call & pick-up" order process.

For more information on these and Jollibee's other upcoming 2021 store openings, stay tuned to Jollibee USA Facebook and Instagram pages.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,400 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 240 international branches including in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 65 stores across the region, with 48 stores in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the United States, and 17 stores across Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017 and Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business Association in 2019.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), four franchised brands (Burger King and Panda Express in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Group is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. The Group will also establish a 50/50 joint venture to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

SOURCE Jollibee