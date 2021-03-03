Jollibee Continues Spreading the Joy of Eating with New Store Opening at Toronto's Centerpoint Mall

Jollibee will join the group of restaurant offerings within the Centerpoint Mall shopping destination, located at 6464 Yonge Street. Store hours are 10AM – 11PM, seven days a week.

While indoor dining will not be offered in compliance with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Jollibee customers can enjoy their favorite menu items through a variety of ordering options, including call & pick-up, to-go, and delivery via DoorDash.

"We are thrilled to offer our Canadian fans another location where they can easily and safely access their favorite Jollibee menu items," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. "Our passion continues to be providing our fans with great tasting food, brightening their day, and spreading the joy of eating with those who join us. The safety of our guests is our top priority, and we are proud to offer secure ordering channels that make serving our customers possible."

With its prime location in one the of the region's major shopping destinations, Jollibee fans from all areas of the city now have a convenient new option to enjoy their favorite menu items in addition to the existing Vaughan Promenade and Wilson Station stores.

The store offerings will include:

Jolly Crispy Chicken : Jollibee's fried chicken is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy and crunchy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next level flavor. Jolly Crispy Chicken is often complemented with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping each and every bite.

: Jollibee's fried chicken is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy and crunchy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next level flavor. Jolly Crispy Chicken is often complemented with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping each and every bite. Jolly Spaghetti : Spaghetti? At a fast-food restaurant?! You heard that right. This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese.

: Spaghetti? At a fast-food restaurant?! You heard that right. This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese. Peach Mango Pie: This easy-to-enjoy dessert is delivered in a hand-held sleeve, so you'll never lose the delicious filling made with real sweet Philippine mangoes or its light crispy crust.

The Centerpoint Mall location brings Jollibee's Canada footprint to 17 stores total. The fast-food brand will continue its expansion across North America, with plans to open an additional six stores in Canada and 20 stores in the U.S. by the end of 2021. Since the start of 2021 Jollibee has opened three new locations, putting the brand on track to achieve its goal of opening 300 store locations throughout North America by 2024.

To provide a safe environment for customers and store team members in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-store dining at all Jollibee locations will remain closed until further notice. Prior to the pandemic, Jollibee store openings have generated tremendous excitement amongst fans from all over the world who gather to celebrate their passion for Jollibee, often inspiring multi-day campouts. With safety measures being a top priority, brand fans and curious first-time consumers are prohibited from crowding into stores but can still show their support by coming to store openings and social distancing as they wait in line to welcome Jollibee to their community and take home a taste of joy.

Jollibee's North American business saw tremendous growth in 2020 by offering pandemic-compliant channels like drive-thru, call & pick-up, to-go, and delivery via DoorDash so that consumers have a safe way to enjoy their Jollibee meal. In 2021, Jollibee will continue offering these options at its store locations as the brand continues to expand across North America.

For more information on these and Jollibee's other upcoming 2021 store openings, stay tuned to Jollibee Canada Facebook and Instagram pages.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,400 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 240 international branches including in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 63 stores across the region, with 47 stores in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the United States, and 16 stores across Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017 and Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business Association in 2019.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), four franchised brands (Burger King and Panda Express in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Group is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. The Group will also establish a 50/50 joint venture to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

