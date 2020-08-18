Jollibee, Home of the World Famous Chickenjoy, Aims to Bring Joy During Challenging Times with New Store Opening in West Plano, Texas

In the midst of the pandemic, Jollibee has continued to safely and successfully open stores across the country, opening its second location in the greater Houston area in Missouri City and third location in the greater Chicago area in June, as well as two locations across New Jersey in July.

For years, Dallas-area Filipinos have been asking Jollibee to expand in the area and their passion for the brand has even driven wide-spread curiosity with many non-Filipinos. While the pandemic has made large gatherings impossible, the brand looks forward to safely serving customers who have long anticipated the opening of a Dallas-area location.

"We're so honored and humbled by the warm reception and support we've received from our customers given the times," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. "Our recent successful openings remind us of the strong love our customers have for the brand, which inspires us to continue to open despite the challenges of the current environment. We want our fans in West Plano and across the country to know that we're putting them first and are abiding by the recommended sanitation and social distancing precautions to keep them safe. As we look forward to bringing Jollibee to even more cities across the U.S., the safety of our team members and customers will continue to be our top priority."

To provide a safe environment for both West Plano customers and the store team in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, services available to customers beginning on opening day will temporarily be limited to call-ahead pick-up and drive-thru only. Looking forward, the brand plans to introduce home delivery via Doordash and walk-in take-out to customers. The store's dining room will remain closed until further notice.

Jollibee West Plano is the brand's third store in Texas and first location in the greater Dallas area. It also marks the brand's 45th store in the U.S. overall as Jollibee progresses in its goal to make the brand more accessible, especially during this time when people are looking for convenient, great tasting, and safe food options.

Jollibee quickly identified West Plano as an ideal location for its next store in Texas as the state continues to be a priority market for the brand during its U.S. expansion. In addition to being home to a diverse population and food scene, West Plano is conveniently situated in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Jollibee West Plano will provide locals with a Jollibee closer to home than the brand's two southeast Texas locations – both a four-hour drive away. The store is also centrally located in a major retail hub, making it accessible to local Jollibee fans and curious newcomers alike.

"We hope that this new store can help bring a little spark of joy to West Plano, which, like many cities across the U.S., has suffered as a result of the pandemic," Dela Cruz continued. "We're especially proud to have added jobs to the local community. Finally, for Filipino Americans who consider Jollibee a 'taste of home' as well as those trying our products for the very first time, our wish is that Jollibee can be a source of comfort for individuals and families during these uncertain times."

Jollibee's expansive offerings, which feature a mashup of Western comfort food and Asian flavors, are both mouth-watering and intriguing. The West Plano menu will feature Jollibee fan-favorites including:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's world-famous fried chicken is delicately hand-breaded to be crispylicious on the outside with a secret marinade that makes it juicylicious on the inside. Chickenjoy is complimented with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping each and every bite.

: Jollibee's world-famous fried chicken is delicately hand-breaded to be crispylicious on the outside with a secret marinade that makes it juicylicious on the inside. Chickenjoy is complimented with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping each and every bite. Jolly Spaghetti : Spaghetti? At a fast-food restaurant?! You heard that right. This dish beloved by adults and kids alike features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese.

: Spaghetti? At a fast-food restaurant?! You heard that right. This dish beloved by adults and kids alike features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese. Peach Mango Pie : This easy-to-enjoy dessert is delivered in a hand-held sleeve, so you'll never lose the delicious filling made with real sweet Philippine mangoes or its light crispy crust.

: This easy-to-enjoy dessert is delivered in a hand-held sleeve, so you'll never lose the delicious filling made with real sweet Philippine mangoes or its light crispy crust. Chicken Sandwich Deluxe: Only available in the U.S, this chicken sandwich is made with a 100% hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, a brioche bun, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce and tomatoes.

Jollibee West Plano's hours of operation are 8 AM to 10 PM, daily.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,400 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 240 international branches including in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 55 stores across the region, with 45 stores in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the United States, and 10 stores across Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017 and Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business Association in 2019.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 35 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Panama, and Malaysia. It has 8 wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), 3 franchised brands (Burger King and Panda Express in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Group has investments in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho Wan Pte. Ltd. (the Master Franchisee of Tim Ho Wan in the Asia Pacific region excluding Hong Kong), and a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless to build Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group has been named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for eight years and was honored as one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes Asia Magazine.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

