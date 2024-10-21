Jollibee Invites Fans to Unlock a New World of Joy with the Launch of Its First-Ever Loyalty Program, Jollibee Rewards, with an Exciting Offer for Those Who Join by November 15, 2024

Members can redeem Jolly Points online or in store to enjoy a host of fun and flavorful Jollibee benefits, including delicious freebies, exclusive deals, and delightful surprises.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant brand, Jollibee , beloved for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie, today announced the launch of its first-ever loyalty program, Jollibee Rewards. Recently hailed "the best fast-food fried chicken" in America by USA TODAY, Jollibee is continuing to gain swarms of new fans from coast to coast by serving great-tasting food at a good value that is always served with joy. With the debut of its dynamic new loyalty program, Jollibee is unlocking a new world of joy – one that amplifies the fun-spirited, personal connections that have made the brand beloved by so many, both in North America and around the world.

Jollibee’s first-ever loyalty program, Jollibee Rewards, lets fans unlock a new world of joy simply by ordering their favorite menu items. As a “thank you” to fans who join Jollibee Rewards and spend $35 or more by November 15, 2024, Jollibee will treat them to $5 off their order.

The much-anticipated Jollibee Rewards allows fans who sign up to treat themselves to a new level of joy simply by ordering their favorite menu items. Members can easily earn rewards online or in store, with dollars spent converted into Jolly Points. Every $1 spent earns 10 points, which can quickly add up to a choice of delicious freebies, exclusive members-only deals, and delightful surprises.

"It's no secret that we have the most loyal fans in the world – so much so, that we truly see them as our friends, not just customers. Our Jollibee Rewards program is tailor-made to amplify the special sense of community that we share with them and thoughtfully reward them for their steadfast support and passion for our brand," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head, Jollibee North America. "We also invite brand newcomers to enjoy the many joyous perks that come with being a faithful Jollibee Friend as we continue to spread joy with every bite, every visit, every connection – and now, every new reward!"

As a thank you to those who join Jollibee Rewards and spend $35 or more by November 15, Jollibee will treat them to $5 off their order. And, because Jollibee believes that bringing people together over a delicious meal creates the ultimate joyful experience, members who get their family and friends to sign up have the chance to receive 200 Jolly Points to put toward their favorite menu item.

With Jollibee Rewards, it's now even easier (and fun!) to experience joy in every bite. Members can redeem their Jolly Points at checkout, either online or in store. To help customers learn more about this exciting new loyalty program, Jollibee has created a helpful list of Frequently Asked Questions, including how to earn and redeem points, so fans can immediately start enjoying its crave-worthy perks.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to become one of the top five restaurant companies in the world, one delicious bite at a time. As Jollibee continues to spread its joy to North America, be sure to follow along at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group, is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, with a mission to deliver great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating through its 19 brands with over 9,400 stores across 32 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in China), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

Through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL), the Jollibee Group holds a 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan (THW) brand. It has a joint venture with the THW Group to expand THW in China. It also established a joint venture company that holds the franchise rights to operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. The Company also holds a 90% stake in Titan Dining Partners II Ltd for growing Asia-Pacific food service brands.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

SOURCE Jollibee