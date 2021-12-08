Jollibee is Bringing Heat Inside and Out with Spicy Chickenjoy

New Spicy Chickenjoy is next-level spicy from crunch to core. Each piece is marinated spicy to make the chicken flavorful to the bone and is hand-breaded with a signature savory batter to deliver spice in every bite—inside and out. The New Spicy Chickenjoy is the perfect balance of flavor and heat, turning up the dial for spicy food lovers everywhere. The layering of flavors—from the crispy coating to the chicken itself—deliver a spice profile that offers an initial punch at first bite and a slow burn that keeps you wanting more and more.

"Our world-famous Chickenjoy has been a favorite for many, and we are delighted to add the New Spicy Chickenjoy to the lineup for customers that crave a flavorful heat with the crispy juicy Chickenjoy they love," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. Regarding the new spicy flavor profile, Joy Cruz, Head of Jollibee North America Research and Development, further explained, "We have perfected our Spicy Chickenjoy recipe to include a delicious blend of chilis and seasonings in the marinade and coating that deliver maximum flavor in each bite. The spiciness hits you immediately from the breading, and transitions into a lingering heat that leaves you craving your next bite. The Spicy Chickenjoy is a fiery gamechanger that couples the perfect balance of flavor and heat from coating to core and we can't wait for customers to try it."

Spicy Chickenjoy is available now at all Jollibee locations across the U.S. starting at $5.49, offered in two-piece meals, three-piece meals, six-piece buckets, 10-piece buckets and family meals.

For more information and to order the New Spicy Chickenjoy, or Original Chickenjoy, for in-store pick-up or delivery, visit JollibeeFoods.com or order through the Jollibee Ordering mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.

About Jollibee

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It or its affiliates operate in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee®, Chowking®, Greenwich, Red Ribbon®, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger®), five franchised brands (Burger King®, Panda Express®, and PHO24 in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts® and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Foods Corporation is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Group will also establish a 50/50 joint venture to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally.

Jollibee Foods Corporation was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded Jollibee Foods Corporation with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

SOURCE Jollibee