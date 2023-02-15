Jollibee Spreads Its Joy in West Covina, CA on February 17, as Global Restaurant Brand Continues to Grow Its Presence in The Golden State

Situated in the dynamic Eastland Center retail hub, new store opening marks Jollibee's 29th location in California and its 63rd in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand best known for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, crispy and juicy Chicken Sandwiches, and iconic Peach Mango Pie dessert, will open its second location in West Covina, California, on Friday, February 17, 2023. The new Jollibee will be located within the Eastland Center shopping complex at 147 Barranca Street, the city's dominant retail hub that enjoys convenient access to the Interstate 10 freeway. The highly visible storefront joins a dynamic mix of the nation's top brands, and marks Jollibee's 29th location in The Golden State and its 63rd in the U.S; the new restaurant also sits across the street from Jollibee's North American headquarters, where the company moved its growing workforce in 2019 to accommodate its accelerated expansion in the region.

"We are thrilled to open our doors at Eastland Center and can't wait to extend our joyful dining experience to new legions of fans from around the area who are craving something deliciously new and different," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "California is where we first opened our doors in America more than two decades ago, and we remain committed to building our presence here, especially within the Southern California region."

Recognized as one of "America's Hottest Brands 2022" by leading industry publication, Ad Age, Jollibee is continuing to create buzz (and long lines!) in cities and suburbs across the U.S. by offering great-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy. As a testament to its delicious menu line-up, international food website Eater.com recently named Jollibee "the best chain fried chicken in America." If you haven't yet tried Jollibee, here are some of the brand's most popular items:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor.

: Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its "intense crunch" by The Takeout , and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

: This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich has been lauded for its "intense crunch" by , and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering. Spicy Chicken Sandwich : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

: A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Peach Mango Pie : Make sure to leave room for this mouth-watering dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust.

At the new West Covina – Eastland location, fans will be able to not only get their hands on Jollibee's signature fried chicken dishes, but also discover several new menu additions, including:

Baked Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese: A special blend of macaroni and cheese topped with shredded cheddar and baked in-house to achieve the ultimate creamy, cheesy accompaniment.

A special blend of macaroni and cheese topped with shredded cheddar and baked in-house to achieve the ultimate creamy, cheesy accompaniment. Mandarin Orange Crispy Chicken Salad: Jollibee's sliced crispy chicken tenders served on a bed of premium, fresh produce.

Jollibee's sliced crispy chicken tenders served on a bed of premium, fresh produce. Biscuits: Freshly baked, warm, and flakey.

For those planning to check out Jollibee's new West Covina location, here's everything you need to know:

Address : 147 Barranca Street, West Covina, CA 91791 (Eastland Center shopping complex)

: 147 Barranca Street, 91791 (Eastland Center shopping complex) Hours of Operation : 9AM – 11PM , seven days a week

: – , seven days a week How to Order: This location will feature dine-in, drive-thru and take-out service. Online ordering and delivery will become available in the coming weeks.

Jollibee's second West Covina outpost joins its existing location at 1561 East Amar Road and represents its 88th store opening in North America. California remains a major growth market for the global restaurant brand, so fans can look forward to more Jollibee restaurants popping up throughout the state in the coming months, including new locations in Fairfield, CA and Brentwood, CA.

On a mission to become one of the world's top-five restaurant chains, Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,300 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

