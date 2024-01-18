Jollibee To Celebrate its 100th Store Opening Milestone in North America with Joyous Nationwide Celebrations

From January 23 to January 25, Jollibee invites fried chicken lovers from across the country to all its North American locations for a mouth-watering toast to the Grand Opening of Jollibee's 100th store, located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International restaurant brand, Jollibee , will mark its 100th store in North America with the opening of its newest location in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada on Thursday, January 25.

Beginning Tuesday, January 23 through Thursday, January 25, Jollibee is calling all fans and first-timers to visit their local store, as the first 100 customers at every US Jollibee location who order through dine-in or to-go, will win a 6-piece Chickenjoy bucket with a purchase of $30 or more.

Lauded as "the best chain fried chicken in America" by food authority Eater.com, and known for its irresistible Chickenjoy fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and Peach Mango Pie dessert, Jollibee is always working to further its mission of spreading the "joy of eating". The highly anticipated 100th store location brings Jollibee one step closer to their ambitious goal of becoming one of the world's top-five restaurant companies.

"Our devoted fans in North America are the reason we've been able to achieve this landmark milestone. We're not just sharing our unique take on delicious comfort food, we're also embracing the joyous communities that have welcomed us with open arms," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "Jollibee's never-ending goal is to spread the 'joy of eating,' and the 100th store opening is a testament to our dedication of fulfilling that mission. As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we are immensely grateful for the support and loyalty of our fans and only hope to continue spreading joy through our delicious menu offerings."

For those planning on visiting their local Jollibee, don't forget to relish in these must-try menu items:

Chickenjoy : Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor.

: Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. Original Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Taste for yourself why this sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Taste for yourself why this sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering. Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version of the classic chicken sandwich features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices for added heat and crunch.

: The spicy version of the classic chicken sandwich features a sriracha mayo spread and fresh jalapeno slices for added heat and crunch. Peach Mango Pie: Jollibee's iconic dessert offering is made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes tucked in a warm, light, and crispy crust.

Jollibee store openings across North America are an invitation for loyal fans and first-time customers alike to gather as a community and satisfy their cravings for delectable comfort food. For some, it's a delicious reminder of home, and for others, it's an exciting new treat. With more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries, Jollibee has no plans to slow their expansion anytime soon, and the brand looks forward to welcoming the future with open arms.

As Jollibee continues to bring joy to North America, be sure to follow along at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,800 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Recently, the Jollibee Group has signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

