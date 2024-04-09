Jollibee Unlocks Unique Flavor Cravings with the Return of Ube Pie and the Debut of Two New Chicken Sandwiches

For a limited time, Jollibee is offering the delicious flavor of Ube in its iconic dessert form—along with two new crispy and juicy Chicken Sandwiches—that are sure to leave you wanting more.

WEST COVINA, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant brand, Jollibee, world-famous for its delectable Chickenjoy fried chicken, is also beloved for its crispy and juicy Chicken Sandwiches and irresistible pies. On a mission to spread the "joy of eating" across North America, Jollibee is bringing back the unmistakable color and flavor of its Ube Pie dessert and introducing two new mouth-watering Chicken Sandwich options—the Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich and Aloha Chicken Sandwich. Fans of Jollibee's iconic menu items—both savory and sweet—as well as first-timers seeking new and dynamic flavor profiles will not want to miss these exclusive menu items that will be available at all Jollibee locations across the U.S. for a limited time only.

Jollibee's new Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich ($7.99 USD) starts with the brand's signature hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, savory umami mayo and buttery brioche bun. Adding crispy bacon and melted cheese makes this sandwich more deliciously indulgent. For those craving something more adventurous, the new Aloha Chicken Sandwich ($7.99 USD) takes the classic version and adds a unique Jollibee twist – its zesty Aloha dressing. With the addition of a grilled pineapple ring, crispy bacon and whole leaf lettuce the one-of-a-kind Aloha Chicken Sandwich offers a welcoming combination of ingredients, textures, and flavors to create a sweet-savory masterpiece.

Looking to pair Jollibee's new Chicken Sandwiches with the perfect dessert? Made with 100% real Ube, Jollibee's Ube Pie ($2.99 USD) is back and sure to be a hit with those looking to treat themselves to something they won't find anywhere else. Popular in Southeast Asia and known for its vibrant purple hue, Ube is smooth with an enticingly sweet, yet mild flavor. Jollibee's buttery and flakey pie crust is the perfect envelope for this decadent filling, making this traditional hand pie a must-try item that can be enjoyed on its own, or paired with any Jollibee meal.

"We're beyond excited to offer these new, innovative flavor combinations that build on the Jollibee taste portfolio that fans have come to know and love," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "Our recently developed Chicken Sandwiches are the perfect meal for people looking to experience something deliciously new, and the return of our delectable Ube Pie offers the ideal way to end a satisfying meal. We can't wait for everyone to get their hands on these flavor-packed items before they're gone!"

The Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich, Aloha Chicken Sandwich and Ube Pie dessert are available now at all U.S. Jollibee locations, while supplies last. These new menu items are just some of what Jollibee has in store as the joyful restaurant sensation continues to take North America by storm.

