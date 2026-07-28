Joy to Downtown San Francisco! Jollibee Brings Its Mouth-Watering Chickenjoy and More to the Heart of the City by the Bay

As one of the brand's most important U.S. growth markets, the Bay Area continues to be central to Jollibee's North American expansion strategy.

WEST COVINA, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, will open its doors in downtown San Francisco at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026. Centrally located at 934 Market Street, the new restaurant will bring Jollibee's mouth-watering Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie to the heart of the City by the Bay. Situated just steps from the Powell Street BART station, San Francisco's regional transit hub, the new location marks another exciting chapter in the joyful dining brand's deep history in the Bay Area – a story that began in 1998 with the opening of its very first U.S.location in nearby Daly City, CA. Since then, the region has remained a critical part of Jollibee's expansion strategy across North America, as the brand continues to grow its cult-like following in cities from coast to coast.

Jollibee's signature crispy and juicy Chickenjoy fried chicken brings joy with every bite. Joy to downtown San Francisco! Global restaurant sensation, Jollibee, will open its highly anticipated new location at 934 Market Street on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Beloved for blending bold flavors, comforting classics, and heartfelt hospitality, Jollibee is passionate about delivering a dining experience that's not just a meal, but a joyful celebration. Where many restaurant brands compete on familiarity, Jollibee has broken through by being memorable and differentiated and true to its mission of spreading joy by offering great-tasting food at a good value paired with its warm, friendly service. The brand's reputation is reinforced by its broadening consumer appeal and national recognition, including being crowned the "best fast-food fried chicken in America" by USA TODAY for the third consecutive year (July 2026).

For those hungry to experience the joy of the new Jollibee Downtown San Francisco location, here are the key details:

Address: 934 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102





934 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 Store Hours: 9AM – 10PM, seven days a week





9AM – 10PM, seven days a week How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out, online ordering and catering.

Jollibee believes that great-tasting food knows no boundaries and that there is something for everyone on its deliciously diverse menu lineup. For first-time guests who want to taste for themselves what the buzz is all about, here are the marquee menu items that have fans lining up around the block – and even camping out overnight – when a new Jollibee buzzes into town:

Chickenjoy: Jollibee's signature fried chicken. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. Served with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping, it is a must for many Jollibee fans!





for many Jollibee fans! Chicken Sandwich ( Original and Spicy ): A 100% white-meat chicken breast fillet that is slow-marinated and double hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside; it is served on a toasted brioche bun spread with Jollibee's signature umami mayo. The spicier version features a sriracha mayo and is topped with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.





): A 100% white-meat chicken breast fillet that is slow-marinated and double hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside; it is served on a toasted brioche bun spread with Jollibee's signature umami mayo. The spicier version features a sriracha mayo and is topped with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Peach Mango Pie: This iconic treat features a crispy, golden-brown crust filled with a delightful combination of sweet, juicy peaches and ripe mangoes. The perfect balance of textures and flavors makes this hand-held pie a truly irresistible snack or dessert.





Pineapple Quencher: Boasting a genuine pineapple flavor that's both vibrant and satisfying, this signature Jollibee beverage is the perfect complement to any Jollibee meal; it also can be enjoyed all on its own as a perfectly refreshing pick-me-up.

"It's your turn, San Francisco! The Bay Area has welcomed Jollibee with open arms ever since we debuted our very first U.S. location in Daly City nearly three decades ago, and we are absolutely thrilled to bring our joyful dining experience to the heart of downtown," said Beth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "This dynamic city is a milestone location for us as we continue to accelerate our growth across California. We look forward to connecting with even more guests – from our most loyal fans to curious first-time visitors – and serving them the delicious food and warm hospitality that sets us apart and makes our brand so special."

The grand opening promises to be buzzing with the fun and excitement that makes Jollibee openings a memorable occasion for guests of all ages. To celebrate this milestone occasion, the brand will be amping up the joy with three days of in-store giveaways; each day, the first 100 in-store customers will be gifted these Jollibee goodies:

Day 1 (July 31) : One year of free Chickenjoy fried chicken (one 6-piece bucket per month for 12 months) and a classic "I Heart Jollibee SF" t-shirt – it's tailormade for fans who want to show off their hometown love, Jollibee style!





: (one 6-piece bucket per month for 12 months) and a classic – it's tailormade for fans who want to show off their hometown love, Jollibee style! Day 2 (August 1) : Jolly Waves Tote Bag – Carry all the essentials (including Jollibee to-go items!) in this stylish red and white canvas bag. Roomy and stylish, it's the perfect size for a busy day in the city or a weekend away from all the hustle and bustle.





: – Carry all the essentials (including Jollibee to-go items!) in this stylish red and white canvas bag. Roomy and stylish, it's the perfect size for a busy day in the city or a weekend away from all the hustle and bustle. Day 3 (August 2): Jollibee Decorative Lights – Light up the night, Jollibee style! Gifted as a set of two, each strand features glowing icons of Jollibee classics – from Chickenjoy Buckets and Peach Mango Pies to Pineapple Quenchers and the Jollibee mascot, himself! – to add a fun pop of joy to any space.

In addition to its 13 locations (and counting) in the Bay Area, Jollibee's strong connection with the region can also be seen through its partnership with the city's celebrated professional basketball team, the Golden State Warriors. The brand looks forward to hosting a series of fun-filled fan activations and in-arena moments during select home games throughout the 2026–2027 season.

Looking ahead, Jollibee will be further expanding its California footprint, with the cities of Oxnard and Elk Grove each set to get their very first Jollibee store in the coming months. Jollibee is also poised to accelerate growth across the country through its recently launched North American Franchising Program. The program has taken off, due in large part to Jollibee's strong business performance in the region, with an average unit volume of $4.9 million – approximately 2.5 times that of many others in the QSR industry. In addition to California, the company has several multi-unit franchise commitments already in place in key states like Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, which recently earned two prestigious 2026 TIME honors: a place on the inaugural TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders in Food & Drink top-10 shortlist and recognition on the sixth-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies. These global accolades hail Jollibee as the driving force behind the Group's reputation as a global "fried-chicken phenom."

As Jollibee continues to spread its joy throughout the U.S, be sure to follow along at @jollibeeusa on TikTok, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeus on Facebook to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements. To unlock special offers and promotions, sign up for Jollibee Rewards, a free loyalty program that provides delicious perks for the brand's super fans.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 19 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

SOURCE Jollibee