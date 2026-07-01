The Best Fried Chicken in America Just Went Bite-Sized: Jollibee Will Launch All-New Chicken Nuggets Nationwide on July 2

The Global Sensation Brings Its Signature Crispy, Juicy Chicken Expertise to the Beloved Nugget, Complete with a Lineup of Flavorful Dipping Sauces

WEST COVINA, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand twice-crowned "best fast-food fried chicken in America" by USA TODAY, is taking the industry 'by swarm" once again with the launch of its all-new Jollibee Chicken Nuggets. Available at all Jollibee stores nationwide starting tomorrow, July 2, Jollibee invites chicken nugget aficionados and all fried chicken fans to try the newest addition to its deliciously unique menu line-up.

Jollibee, the global restaurant brand twice-crowned “best fast-food fried chicken in America” by USA TODAY, is taking the industry ‘by swarm” once again with the launch of its all-new Jollibee Chicken Nuggets Fans can also explore exciting flavor combinations by pairing Jollibee’s Chicken Nuggets with the brand’s iconic gravy or one of five other dipping sauces for even more flavor with every bite. Jollibee’s new Chicken Nuggets are designed to satisfy the ultimate chicken cravings.

Jollibee's new Chicken Nuggets are designed to satisfy the ultimate chicken cravings. The new nuggets are made with 100% all-white meat chicken breast and fried to crispy, golden perfection. Every bite offers a satisfying, crispy crunch on the outside while remaining tender and juicy on the inside. Fans can also explore exciting flavor combinations by pairing Jollibee's Chicken Nuggets with the brand's iconic gravy or one of five other dipping sauces for even more flavor with every bite.

Whether they're served as a quick on-the-go snack or a satisfying meal, Jollibee's new Chicken Nuggets deliver big taste in a fun, smaller format. Available in 5-piece, 8-piece, 15-piece and 30-piece options, the new nuggets are served in their own mini buckets, just like the classic Chickenjoy fried chicken. Fit for any occasion, Jollibee's Chicken Nuggets satisfy both sides of the ultimate food debate: Are nuggets a snack or a meal?

This major product launch comes on the heels of the brand earning two prestigious 2026 TIME honors: a place on the inaugural TIME100 Industry Leaders in Food & Drink shortlist and recognition on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list as an industry "Disrupter." True to its disruptive spirit, Jollibee is putting its own mouth-watering twist on the standard fast-food nugget with its new bite-sized option, made with the same quality and care that made its signature Chickenjoy fried chicken a global phenomenon.

"We are incredibly excited to bring our signature crispy, juicy chicken expertise to our new Chicken Nuggets," said Luis Velasco, SVP and Marketing Head, Jollibee Group, North America. "At Jollibee, we are always looking for ways to bring more joy to our guests' tables, and this all-new Chicken Nugget launch is the perfect example of how we continue to innovate and elevate fast-food favorites. The crave-worthy quality and high standards that made us the 'best fried chicken' in America can now be found in our new nuggets, and we can't wait for everyone to try them!"

Starting July 2, 2026, guests can order the new Chicken Nuggets in-store, via the drive-thru, or online and through the Jollibee App for delivery and mobile to-go across Jollibee locations nationwide.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which envisions becoming one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world. Founded in the Philippines over four decades ago, Jollibee believes that great-tasting food and a joyful spirit know no boundaries. The brand's signature hospitality is rooted in its culture of warmth and care, welcoming every customer with a smile and making them feel at home from the moment they walk through the door.

As Jollibee continues to take the U.S. 'by swarm', be sure to follow along at @jollibeeusa on TikTok, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeus on Facebook to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements. To unlock new and exciting deals and promotions, sign up for Jollibee Rewards, a free loyalty program tailor-made for the brand's super fans.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) ( the "Company" ) is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio that includes 20 brands ( the "Jollibee Group" ) with over 10,400 stores and cafés across 33 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), Shabu All Day (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S., and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a five-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

SOURCE Jollibee