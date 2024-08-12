Jollibee's Jolly Merch Shop Heats Up the Final Days of Summer with Several Hot New Products Dropping on August 12 (today!) and August 26, 2024

Featuring fun new clothing and accessories for both people and pups, Jollibee's latest collection celebrates the sunny spirit of summertime.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant brand, Jollibee , recently crowned "best fast food fried chicken" in America by USA TODAY , is excited to announce the launch of its second merchandise collection, celebrating the joyful spirit of summertime. Starting today, fans can treat themselves to a fresh selection of new merch items on Jollibee's Jolly Merch Shop , which will be followed by an exclusive second "drop" on August 26. The new collection not only features an array of hot and hip branded clothing and accessories, including an adorable Toddler-sized Mascot tee for Jollibee's littlest fans, as well as a stylish new category just for dogs!

Jollibee's latest merch selection celebrates the jolly spirit of summertime. Emblazoned with the Jollibee mascot, the new toddler t-shirt gives Jollibee's littlest fans a reason to celebrate. Jollibee's red bandana lets dog owners include their furry friends in their Jollibee fandom.

Beloved for its mouth-watering Jolly Crispy Chicken , chicken sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie , Jollibee invites customers (and canines!) of all ages to round out the summer season in style. Boasting more than 8 new products, this latest collection truly offers something for everyone – whether they're hosting a barbeque, lounging by the pool, walking their pooch or planning a last-minute road trip to beat the heat. The new collection is exclusively available to U.S. and Canada residents, only, and prices range from $8 to $53.

NEW JOLLIBEE MERCH ITEMS:

DROP 1 – August 12

Mascot T-shirt – Available in both Adult (S-3XL) and Toddler (2T and 4T) sizes, this classic white unisex tee features the iconic Jollibee Mascot on the front and the Jollibee logo on the back. At home or around town, now the whole family can fashionably pay homage to their favorite Jolly Bee!

Hardcover Journal –The perfect companion for the creative Jollibee fan, this Jollibee-printed journal is made for jotting down ideas, doodling poolside, or planning that next adventure.

Jolly Beach Towel – Be the coolest person at the pool with this plush, super comfy red towel. From soaking up the sun to drying off after a dip, it will ensure those last days of summer go swimmingly.

Jolly Keychains – Featuring two brand icons – Jollibee's world-famous, Jolly Crispy Chicken Bucket and the beloved Jolly Bee Mascot – these keychains will keep keys stylishly organized and easy to spot when heading out for a little fun in the sun. Choose one or get both!

"Hungry for Jollibee" Dog Bandana – This bright red bandana lets dog owners include their furry friends in their Jollibee fandom. It's the pawfect way to dress up the fun on a daily walk or a trip to the dog park.

DROP 2 – August 26

Canvas Tote Bag – Up your summer game with this classic two-color tote bag. Perfect for the beach or pool – or just to carry everyday essentials while looking effortlessly cool.

Jolly Keychains – Featuring two menu faves – Jollibee's Chicken Sandwich and its Pineapple Quencher – these new styles are designed to add a tasty touch to any keyring. Can't decide on which one? Get both!

Jolly Dog Bandana – This classic white version offers a jolly good option for brand fans wanting to keep their pooches looking cool during the hottest days of the year.

"Our new merch items are tailor-made to add a touch of fun to any outfit or activity – even for our littlest fanbase! We're also very excited to have a brand-new product category just for our dog-loving fans," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head, Jollibee North America. "This vibrant and playful collection captures summertime's sunny spirit, while giving our fans many more ways to celebrate their Jollibee love year-round."

The Jolly Merch Shop is a celebration of what Jollibee is all about, and what the brand's fans love the most – spreading joy and connecting people from all walks of life. Each Jolly Merch Shop order is thoughtfully assembled in ready-to-gift packaging to spark instant joy upon delivery. As a special "thank you" to shoppers for their brand support, items are presented in a custom, branded box filled with colorful tissue paper, an array of Jollibee stickers, and exclusive vouchers that can be used for future orders.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of the Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to become one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world, one joyful customer at a time. As Jollibee continues to expand its fanbase in North America, be sure to follow along at @jollibeecan on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram and @jollibeecanada on TikTok to get updates on upcoming store openings, new product launches and other exciting news and announcements.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,900 stores across 32 countries.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Company also established a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. Recently, the Jollibee Group signed agreements to own 10% ownership in Botrista, a leader in the beverage technology space. The Company also owns a 90% participating interest in Titan Dining Partners II Ltd to further grow Asia Pacific food service brands and/or bring strong global food service brands to Asia Pacific.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the Company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The Company is also a three-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award and was recently cited in TIME's List of the World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

