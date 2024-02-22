A Milestone Entry into Spatial Computing Healthcare

BROOKLINE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Good US Inc. proudly presents "JOLLYGOOD+ for Vision Pro," a groundbreaking immersive medical service harnessing the power of spatial computing through Apple Vision Pro technology. This innovative leap forward enables us to transcend the limitations of conventional VR, ushering in a new era of immersive medical training and healthcare services.

Jolly Good Revolutionizes Healthcare with Immersive Service for Apple Vision Pro, Premiering at SXSW 2024

Furthermore, we're thrilled to announce the imminent release of our dedicated app on the App Store in early March 2024. The anticipation builds as we prepare to unveil this groundbreaking service for the very first time at SXSW Creative Industries Expo 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Drawing from our extensive experience in delivering cutting-edge medical education and healthcare services leveraging VR x AI technology to nations worldwide, we're proud to unveil "JOLLYGOOD+ for Vision Pro." Built upon the foundational concept of spatial computing, this service represents a significant advancement in healthcare delivery, seamlessly bridging the virtual and real worlds to provide a stress-free, intelligent, and efficient healthcare experience.

With a proven track record of implementation and development at esteemed medical institutions, medical device manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies, Jolly Good stands as a trusted partner in revolutionizing healthcare. Dive deeper into the immersive world of "JOLLYGOOD+ for Vision Pro" by watching our promotional movie. https://youtu.be/nD2uFEl73Lk

Discover "JOLLYGOOD+ for Vision Pro" at SXSW Creative Industries Expo 2024

Exhibition Schedule: Sunday, March 10th to Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

to Time: 9:00am to 4:00pm (CST)

Location: Exhibit Halls 2, 3, & 4, Austin Convention Center

Convention Center Booth Number: 1719

Join Us as Development Partners

Jolly Good is actively seeking collaboration with effectiveness verification partners from diverse medical-related institutions to promote and validate the compatibility of medical VR with Apple Vision Pro. Additionally, we are inviting potential joint development partners to enhance the value of our immersive healthcare experience. For inquiries, please click here:

https://jollygoodinc.com/contact

About Jolly Good Inc.

Jolly Good, a distinguished medical technology company hailing from Japan, specializes in the development of high-precision VR solutions and innovative medical and welfare services powered by AI, which meticulously analyzes user behavior within VR environments. Establishing Jolly Good US Inc. in 2023 marked our commitment to global expansion and pioneering advancements in healthcare technology.

Currently, we are engaged in collaborative joint development endeavors with prestigious institutions such as Harvard University and Boston University in the United States, as well as Mahidol University in Thailand.

Our mission encompasses a broad spectrum of initiatives, ranging from advancing medical education to innovating treatments for mental illness and providing support for employment opportunities. To learn more about our initiatives and contributions to the advancement of healthcare, please visit us at https://jollygoodinc.com/

