Jolly Pets and The Asher House Join Forces to Create Custom Dog Toy Benefiting Animal Welfare and Rescue

Limited Edition Asher House "Tommy" Jolly Soccer Ball for dogs collaboration available exclusively September 6-October 31

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Pets, a leading innovator in the made-in-the-U.S. pet toy industry, has partnered in collaboration with Lee Asher, founder of The Asher House, a prominent animal rescue and advocacy organization, in the creation of a Limited Edition Asher House "Tommy" Jolly Soccer Ball for dogs. A significant percentage of the proceeds from all orders placed between September 6 and October 31 will benefit The Asher House's mission to promote animal welfare and rescue efforts. Louisa Casto, marketing director for Jolly Pets, a subsidiary of Tenth Avenue Holdings (TAH) LLC, made the announcement.

"Jolly Pets has always believed in the power of play to enrich the lives of pets and their owners," said Casto. "Collaborating with The Asher House aligns perfectly with our core values and commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of animals. Our Limited Edition Asher House Jolly Soccer Ball offers dogs a fun and engaging playtime experience and contributes to a cause that is dear to our hearts - supporting The Asher House's incredible work in animal rescue and welfare."

Founded by Lee Asher, The Asher House is renowned for its dedication to raising awareness about pet adoption and showcasing the joys of a life spent with rescue animals. "We are grateful to partner with Jolly Pets on this wonderful initiative," added Asher. "The custom 'Tommy' Jolly Soccer Ball is an amazing way to engage pets and their families while making a meaningful impact on the lives of animals in need. Every purchase contributes to our ongoing efforts to provide shelter, love, and care to countless animals across the country."

The Limited Edition Asher House Jolly Soccer Ball for dogs is designed with both durability and playfulness, embodying Jolly Pets' commitment to producing high-quality products that pets and their owners can enjoy together. Its vibrant design and sturdy construction make it the perfect addition to any playtime routine. The partnership between Jolly Pets and The Asher House is a testament to the shared belief in the importance of animal welfare and the positive influence that animals bring to people's lives.

For more information about Jolly Pets' partnership with The Asher House and the Limited Edition Asher House Jolly Soccer Ball for dogs, visit www.jollypets.com/asherhouse.

About Jolly Pets:
Founded in 1994 in Northeast Ohio, Jolly Pets manufactures dog toys for all breeds and sizes. Its focus has always been on the happiness and health of your pet. It is the umbrella company for Kitty Kasas and Horsemen's Pride. Its philanthropic arm, Jolly Rescues, works with shelters nationwide to help promote their adoptable dogs, provide them with supplies, and raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter dogs. The product line is available in brick-and-mortar stores, including Tractor Supply Company, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, PetSmart; and online at Amazon, Chewy, and more. For further information, visit www.JollyPets.com.

About The Asher House:
The Asher House is an Oregon-based animal rescue and advocacy organization dedicated to raising awareness about animal welfare and promoting pet adoption. Founded by Lee Asher, The Asher House's mission is to provide a voice for animals in need, inspire change, and create a compassionate community that fosters love and respect for humans and pets alike.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:
Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company based in New York City that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Under Your Skin. For more information, visit www.tenave.com.

