Jolly Pets Announces Expansion Into PetSmart Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Pets, a manufacturer of premier pet products made in the U.S., has partnered with PetSmart, the nation's largest pet retail chain, to expand reach into over 1,500 stores across the country. Louisa Casto, marketing director for Jolly Pets, a subsidiary of Tenth Avenue Holdings (TAH) LLC, made the announcement. The partnership will leverage PetSmart's extensive retail network, market expertise, and trusted reputation to make Jolly Pets products easily accessible to brick-and-mortar shoppers. This collaboration enables Jolly Pets to further its mission of enhancing playtime experiences and bonds between pets and their owners.

"We couldn't be prouder to see our efforts recognized by PetSmart, a trusted authority in the pet industry. The expansion into PetSmart stores nationwide marks an exciting chapter in the growth of Jolly Pets," said Casto. "This partnership is a testament to the exceptional quality and value that our products offer shoppers. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop solutions that address the unique needs of pets and their devoted owners."

"Jolly Pets is a long-standing pet industry enrichment toy leader, and we are excited to help bring their quality and innovate products to PetSmart," said Amy Good, senior business manager at Acosta Pet, the sales and marketing agency behind the Jolly Pets / PetSmart partnership.

Jolly Pets is renowned for its commitment to creating durable and engaging toys that withstand rigorous, interactive play and offer endless entertainment. Innovative designs are carefully crafted using pet-safe materials to ensure the utmost safety and durability, making them suitable for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Simon Power, sales director for Jolly Pets, added: "PetSmart shares our passion for providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With their extensive reach and reputation as a trusted authority in the pet industry, PetSmart is the perfect partner to help us introduce Jolly Pets dog toys to a wider audience. Shoppers can now conveniently find our toys at their nearest PetSmart store, providing them with access to a diverse selection of engaging toys that promote exercise, mental stimulation, and overall well-being for beloved pets."

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel dog and cat boarding facilities. The globally-recognizable brand is known for its dedication to providing pet owners the best products and services. The nationwide availability of Jolly Pets dog toys in PetSmart stores will give customers easy access to a diverse range of toys designed to promote exercise, mental stimulation, and joyful playtime experiences.

Jolly Pets' wide range of products is also available at JollyPets.com. For further information, visit www.jollypets.com.

About Jolly Pets: Founded in 1994 in Northeast Ohio, Jolly Pets manufactures dog toys for all breeds and sizes. Its focus has always been on the happiness and health of your pet. It is the umbrella company for Kitty Kasas and Horsemen's Pride. Its philanthropic arm, Jolly Rescues, works with shelters all over the country to help promote their adoptable dogs, provide them with supplies, and raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter dogs. The product line is available in brick-and-mortar stores that include Tractor Supply Company, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, PetSmart; and online at Amazon, Chewy, and more. For further information, visit www.JollyPets.com.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company based in New York City that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Under Your Skin. For more information, visit www.tenave.com.

About PetSmart:

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services, and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates, and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp, and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities, and PetSmart Charities of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

