Jolly Rancher and Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt Present Two New Summer Swirls

Both bring a refreshing taste of summer while getting that favorite familiar flavor of Jolly Rancher. To top it all off, Jolly Rancher pieces will be available on the toppings bar for the complete candy build.



"We are excited to be the first frozen yogurt franchise to partner with Jolly Rancher with two of their top flavors. This national partnership expands our dairy-free options, which makes them a perfect treat for our Guests this summer,"said Kendall Ware, President and COO of Orange Leaf. "As we looked at 2018 and expanding our flavor creations, we wanted to focus heavily on our best brand partnerships. This will be our third flavor partnership with The Hershey Company, with a fourth partnership to come in July."

Orange Leaf has partnered with The Hershey Company for their popular Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and York Peppermint Pattie flavors that have seen great success since 2015.

The new Jolly Rancher flavors will be featured in all Orange Leaf locations from May 7 – June 30.

About Orange Leaf

Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise with nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Every Guest can enjoy #flavorfreedom with any product at Orange Leaf.

We value the relationships with every store and consider them a strategic-partnership.We empower those relationships by maintaining the lowest fees in the industry, supporting veterans through our partnership with VetFran, and encouraging stores to provide value to their communities. Additionally, Orange Leaf is a member of the IFA, NRA, and a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. For more information, connect socially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jolly-rancher-and-orange-leaf-frozen-yogurt-present-two-new-summer-swirls-300643573.html

SOURCE Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt