Jollychic Obtains Online Payment License for Jollypay, Becoming One of the First in the UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The online payment platform Jollypay has been licensed to conduct online payment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), becoming one of the first foreign companies to have a license of this kind in the UAE.

As a significant part of Jollychic's shopping platform, Jollypay began in 2017 specializing in the establishment of payment and services system. It has so far completed the construction of secure and easy payment systems in a fully connected manner independently.

The UAE cabinet's decision to allow 100% ownership of foreign companies registered in the UAE across 122 sectors, including e-commerce, created an ideal launchpad for Jollypay to further establish more digital services in the country. It gives Jollypay precedence to become the easiest and potentially one of the most popular payment methods for mobile users and mobile applications developers in the region.

"Our long experience in the Arabic market, specifically in the UAE with Jollychic, has given us the push to develop more technical mechanisms to serve the Arab and Emirati user and to provide easy and secure e-payments," said Liu Yang, Chief Operation Officer of Jollypay. "In cooperation with the GCC and local governments to develop this technology, we will transform UAE society into a 'cashless society' by building a new financial ecosystem in the Middle East".

The platform was created by a team with backgrounds in e-financial organizations, multinational banks, e-payment companies, banking security and other specialized payment systems, which has transformed the Asian digital economy and now operates Jollypay in partnership with the local government to build the infrastructure of UAE digital economy.

About Jollypay

Launched in 2017, Jollypay is a leading international provider of payment solutions, specializing in the construction and service of payment systems. It has independently completed the construction of its own payment system and risk control system, which can provide full-link payment solutions, including apparels, electronics, homewares, shoes and bags, and baby products, providing diversified and globalized services with one-stop shopping experiences

About Jollychic

Established in 2012, Zhejiang Jolly Information Technology Co., Ltd is a leading e-commerce platform headquartered in Hangzhou. With its team of 2000 staff across China, North America, the Middle East and Africa, it is dedicated to creating an easier and safer platform for digital services, bringing quality life to consumers around the world. Its cross-border e-commerce websites, MarkaVIP and Dealy, sell millions of kinds of premium products including apparels, electronics, homewares, shoes and bags, and baby products, providing diversified and globalized services with one-stop shopping experiences.

