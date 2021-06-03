Jolt Adds 38 Management to Reseller Channel

LEHI, Utah, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt Software Inc. – Jolt Software, leading operations management and digital food safety platform for the deskless worker driving team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boosting employee performance, announced today its partnership in the MENA region by adding 38 Management to its expanding global Partner channel.

"Jolt is an incredible portfolio addition to our existing digital solutions that serve both our prospects and existing clients. Having such an in-demand solution as a part of our overall offer enables us to add a platform of digital food safety tools, team accountability monitoring, and HACCP compliance evidence that helps our clients be totally aware and thrive with confidence," says Kameel Sawaya, Managing Partner at 38 Management.

38 Management is expanding the Jolt sales and delivery networks in the MENA region through deep customer relationships, as well as, adding in country sales representation through sales agents and Referral Partners while centralizing Customer Success.

Tim Pincelli, Global VP, Partner Channel remarks, "Having a Partner like 38 Management that is deeply entrenched in the hospitality space and that shares a common passion with Jolt of total customer care is very exciting! Between their depth of hospitality experience, focus on the customer, and market presence, 38 Management will expose the capabilities and value of Jolt across their region with great success."

Jolt welcomes 38 Management to its global Partner Channel!

About Jolt Software

Jolt is operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants and other deskless businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Jolt Software was founded in 2012 by current CEO, Josh Bird. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About 38 Management

The passion of 38 Management has always revolved around hospitality since 2012 with international experience in fields of concept creation, franchising, consultancy, operations, financials, supply chain and procurement, training, management and most recently, digital solutions. Our multi-concept experience allows us to bridge between western and eastern brands and create concepts that work in their environment while introducing new ways of co-creation. For inquiries, visit www.38management.com or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Jolt Software

Related Links

https://www.jolt.com

