JOLT Advantage Group Partners with UiPath to Kick-Off Their 'Take Home A Robot' Workshop Roadshow in North-America To Help Accelerate Democratization of Intelligent Automation

TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JOLT Advantage Group, a leading North American IT consulting firm specialized in Intelligent Automation has joined forces with UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, to democratize RPA and help organizations across all verticals spearhead their digital transformation results and attain long term success with end-to-end support on their intelligent automation journey.

Together, they have launched a national roadshow across the United States, called 'Take Home a Robot Workshop'. These workshops focus on educating business & IT leaders on RPA technology and the competitive value it can bring to the modern enterprise. Apart from the conceptual training, participants will also take part in hands-on interactive exercises that will demonstrate the ease of use and wide applicability of RPA. They will have the opportunity to design digital assistants that they can take home to ease their personal and domestic chores.

The first workshop took place at the Collaborate 2019 Oracle user group conference, where over 80 senior business and IT leaders participated with keen interest and took away exciting ideas to jump-start their RPA adoption program.

Upcoming workshops will take place in some of the major cities across the US, including Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas. Registration for the workshop is free and it will include catered lunch and a happy hour reception. Click here to register for a workshop near you.

Chris Thilburg, Partner at JOLT Advantage Group, said:

"We feel that this program will allow us to further evangelize the applicability of RPA, while showing end-users how fun and easy it can be to build robots that can give them back time in their daily lives – at work or even at home!"

Chris Morgan, Global VP of Partners and Alliances at UiPath, said:

"We are excited to partner with JOLT to take our innovative enterprise-grade RPA platform to their clients. Jolt's in-depth expertise in digital platforms and technologies will complement our strategic focus on delivering a fast-to-scale and easy-to-use RPA platform. Together, we will focus on enabling organizations with a full-fledged digital workforce and further strengthen our position in the RPA market."

About JOLT Advantage Group:

JOLT's comprehensive intelligent automation portfolio is equipped with purpose-built automation frameworks, intelligent transformation accelerators, effective change management strategy and highly experienced automation talent.

Contact: Xuan Liao, (415) 271-9823, xuan@joltag.com

