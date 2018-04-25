Jolt Cola Announces Casey's General Store Distribution Deal

Demand for Jolt Cola has continued to outpace its availability since returning to shelves nationwide last fall. Serving nearly 625 million customers annually, Casey's General Stores is an excellent way for Jolt Cola to reach more fans with its promise of "all the sugar and twice the caffeine."

"Jolt Cola fans have been asking for access to more Jolt, in greater quantities, at an affordable price," said Kathryn Lyons, Jolt Cola Spokesperson. "We heard you, super fans. Drive to the closest Casey's General Store and stock up today."

Manufactured in the U.S., Jolt Cola is America's homegrown, highly caffeinated carbonated beverage of choice. Jolt distribution with Casey's will ensure that road trips, Fortnite marathons, and summer baseball games across the Midwest are fueled for extra hours and extra innings.

"Casey's breakfast pizza is proof that Jolt is a beverage for every hour of the day," said Jolt CEO Doug Dixon. "Roll up in your el Camino, your pick up, even your minivan to the nearest Casey's and fill up on the holy trinity of gas, pizza, and Jolt Cola."

The delicious but dangerous beverage is recommended for adult consumption only.

Launched in 1985 as America's first carbonated energy drink, Jolt Cola dominated the hearts and minds of gamers, hackers, journalists, and other night owls across the country with its commitment to all the sugar and twice the caffeine in every can. Despite its cult following, Jolt evolved away from its original core product and stopped production. Under new leadership, Jolt Cola CEO Doug Dixon brought the phoenix of energy drinks back to market in September 2017. Available now at Casey's General Stores, Dollar General, and Amazon.

