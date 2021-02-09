Jolt Consulting Group Announces John Houtsma as New VP of Sales

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading provider of transformational business and technology services for service organizations, Jolt Consulting Group, announced today that they have appointed John Houtsma as their Vice President of Sales.

"I am very excited to have John join our rapidly growing team," stated Ivan Moore, Chief Operating Officer. "John is a perfect fit to lead our sales efforts with his significant experience assisting companies in differentiating their business through service and customer experience. He immediately strengthens Jolt's core differentiator of advising our clients from both a business operations and technology perspective."

For the past 22 years, John has focused on helping companies with their Customer Relationship Management (CRM), customer service and field service initiatives including time with Salesforce, SugarCRM and Oracle. During his five years at Salesforce, John was part of the Enterprise Select team focused on helping enterprise organizations realize digital transformations and business outcomes from the Service, Field Service and Experience Clouds.

"Given my longtime passion for Customer Experience, Service Automation and Process Improvement I couldn't ask for a more personally meaningful business to be joining. Jolt Consulting Group is renowned as a top tier CRM Consulting Organization with a focus on improving the customer experience.

"I look forward to working together with Jolt's partners and customers to define and build the future of Service. Thank you for your trust and partnership. We are going to do amazing things together."

– John Houtsma, VP of Sales

As the VP of Sales at Jolt Consulting Group, Houtsma will lead strategic initiatives for sales and client acquisition and partner closely with his former colleagues at Salesforce, as well as other technology providers in the Salesforce ecosystem.

When he's not slaying it in sales, John enjoys skiing, cheering on his favorite college football teams and spending time with his wife and 5 children.

About Jolt Consulting Group

Jolt Consulting Group is a provider of transformational business and technology services for organizations specializing in customer service and field service management. Jolt was founded with the core belief that the business of Service can and should be the great differentiator in the marketplace and our vision is to help our customers better connect with their customers through improvements in their people, processes and technologies. We continuously work to improve customer engagement for our clients, thus our motto – Accelerate Growth Through Customer Engagement. Jolt's team is comprised of industry veterans who each year have improved over 4.8 million customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.joltconsultinggroup.com

Contact: Ivan Moore | Phone: 480-459-1787 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jolt Consulting Group