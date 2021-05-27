Jolt Expands Global Channel Through Partnership with HAVI

LEHI, Utah, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt Software Inc. – Jolt Software, leading operations management and digital food safety platform for the deskless worker driving team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boosting employee performance, announced today its partnership in Europe & Asia with global leader of supply chain optimization and management, HAVI.

Jolt is a task management platform that helps restaurants digitize highly analog, labor intensive daily activities such as pre-shift checklists, travel passes, safety and sanitation requirements, digital food safety and labor scheduling.

"At Jolt, we are honored to partner with a global industry leader and innovator like HAVI. The synergy of adding the Jolt platform to the HAVI supply chain management portfolio further expands the opportunity to have stronger data insights by connecting workflow management and digital food safety intelligence to the HAVI supply chain platform." says Tim Pincelli, Global VP, Partner Channel.

Jolt, along with HAVI's existing digital products like HAVI Digital Delivery and Mobile Restaurant Manager, will give customers unprecedented visibility into how their business is functioning, across the entire supply chain and down to the individual restaurant, shift and employee level.

Tim Siffermann, Commercial Lead, The Incubator says, "HAVI continues to focus on removing or simplifying the many time and labor-intensive tasks that can dilute a customer's ability to provide exceptional guest experiences. Our partnership with Jolt enhances HAVI's portfolio of restaurant-centered solutions that make daily operations easier and help our customers focus on doing fewer things better and running great restaurants."

Jolt welcomes HAVI to its global Partner Channel!

About Jolt Software

Jolt is operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants and other deskless businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Jolt Software was founded in 2012 by current CEO, Josh Bird. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About HAVI

HAVI is a global, privately owned company that connects people with ideas, data with insights, supply with demand, restaurants with deliveries and ultimately, people with the products they love. Whether we are sourcing, storing or delivering products, we bring unmatched category expertise and unrivaled operational excellence, combined with powerful digital analytics and insights. Founded in 1974, HAVI employs more than 10,000 people and serves customers in more than 100 countries. Our supply chain services are complemented by the customer engagement services offered by our affiliated agency The Marketing Store. For more information, please visit HAVI.com and TheMarketingStore.com.

