Jolt Launches US Referral Partner Program

LEHI, Utah, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt Software Inc. – Jolt Software, leading operations management and digital food safety platform for the deskless worker, announced today the launch of its new US Referral Partner Program.

The Jolt Referral Partner Program focuses on allowing sales representatives, sales organizations, and sales channels to refer Jolt to their prospects and clients looking to add the capabilities of the Jolt platform to their operations. Being a Jolt Referral Partner allows partners to promote and be rewarded for introducing Jolt's operational efficiencies, brand standards, and food safety to any deskless operation.

"Our focus with Jolt's Referral Partner Program is to offer impactful and value-added solutions to any seller or trusted advisor's portfolio. Jolt offers solutions that can positively impact the bottom line, add health and safety measures, and protect brand reputation through consistency," says Tim Pincelli, Global Vice President, Partner Programs at Jolt. He went on to say that the Jolt Referral Partner Program offers ways for trusted advisors to open a new conversation with prospects or to fortify existing relationships by recommending a platform like Jolt.

"We are excited about the potential opportunities as a new Jolt Referral Partner," said Alexis Kukuka, Director of Operations at JBH Advisory Group and a Jolt raving fan and user at Sous Vide Kitchen in New York. "We see an incredible opportunity to offer our current and future clients a platform like Jolt as a tool to monitor and measure their existing operations while giving them the freedom that comes with peace of mind to help our clients grow faster."

If you are an independent sales organization, industry consultant, or large sales channel looking for an edge and want to improve your position as a trusted advisor to your prospects and customers, becoming a Jolt Referral partner will help you! Apply to be a Jolt Referral Partner at https://www.jolt.com/referral-partner-program

About Jolt Software

Jolt is operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants and other deskless businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Jolt Software was founded in 2014 by current CEO, Josh Bird. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com or contact us at [email protected].

SOURCE Jolt Software

Related Links

https://www.jolt.com

