Jolt Launches US Reseller Partner Program with North Country Business Products (NCBP) & Postec

LEHI, Utah, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolt Software Inc. – Jolt Software, leading operations management and digital food safety platform for the deskless worker, announced today the launch of its new Partner Program division adding Resellers to its previously launched Referral Partner Program.

"Our go-to-market strategy includes growing domestically and internationally through a Partner channel to complement our existing sales and delivery capabilities. Adding two world class organizations that share Jolt's values of excellence is customer success and constant innovation in NCBP and Postec is an excellent way to launch a channel!" says Tim Pincelli, Global Vice President, Partner Channel.

The newly launched Jolt Partner Channel that includes Referral Partners and now Reseller Partners adds expanded exposure of Jolt's solutions to more market segments, brands, and prospects across multiple verticals that the Jolt platform can serve while adding a highly effective solution to the portfolios of our Channel Partners.

Jim Freed, President & CEO of NCBP, says, "The Jolt platform offers our clients and prospects an in demand solution that is top of mind especially in today's business climate with adding operational control, environment monitoring, and food safety capabilities. More importantly for us, we are driven to provide a total solution portfolio for the industries we serve with a passion for customer service, a passion we share with Jolt."

"At Postec, we are always looking for the most innovative and relevant solutions that can help the customers we partner with be as successful as possible. The Jolt platform augments our solution portfolio for restaurants, hospitality, and grocery to continue our mission of improving our customers bottom line," says Mike Seymour, President & CEO of Postec.

About Jolt Software

Jolt is operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants and other deskless businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, Jolt Software was founded in 2012 by current CEO, Josh Bird. To learn more, visit www.jolt.com or contact us at [email protected] .

About North Country Business Products

North Country Business Products is one of the largest POS solution providers in the United States, partnering with leading technology companies such as Toshiba, LOC, NCR, Zebra, Oracle Hospitality, and Revel Systems. We optimize our customer's business environments by providing progressive solutions and responsive support. As a 100% Employee Owned Company, our dedicated associate owners pride themselves on providing the best customer experience. For more information, please visit www.ncbpinc.com .

About Postec

Postec specializes in technology solutions designed for the restaurant, hospitality, and grocery industries. Our extensive knowledge and experience make us successful in solving the unique challenges of these industries. Postec is more than a service provider— we are partners in success. Together with our vendors, we provide the most innovative technology solutions and reliable customer service to bring our customers closer to their customers and improve their businesses. For more information, please visit www.postec.com .

