Jolta Announces That It Will Serve As The First U.S. Distributor For Faraday Future

This is the first partnership that Jolta has publicly announced and grants distribution rights to Faraday Future's cutting-edge electric cars in up to 15 major U.S. cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Diego, and more. As a FF distribution partner, Jolta locations will support FF's online-to-offline direct sales model, vehicle delivery, charging, service and other user operations activities.

"We are very proud of welcoming Faraday Future as part of our portfolio of distributed brands. FF's vision aligns with Jolta's ambition of making a meaningful contribution to the EV ecosystem: FF revolutionizing EV development via unprecedented mobility advancements in performance, intelligence and user experience and Jolta revolutionizing EV distribution," said Jolta CEO, Nathan Cohen.

"We are excited to have Jolta join Faraday Future's Retail Partner Program as we ready our global retail and service infrastructure to launch the pathbreaking FF91. A seamless user journey is at the core of our FF Direct Sales Model where our customers can access FF.com directly and can purchase the vehicle online and choose their closest FF owned or FF Partner-owned showroom and service locations," said Christian Gobber, Vice President of Global Sales at FF.

In addition to its partnership with Faraday Future, Jolta has also secured deals with more than 25 micromobility brands and several other world-renowned electric car brands, to be revealed soon. "Seeing these prominent EV brands granting the distribution of their cars confirms the exciting shift towards an EV-specialized network that centralizes all EV-related needs. This is where Jolta comes into play," said Cohen.

Jolta's fifteen showrooms will open by the end of 2023, starting with locations in Florida and California.

About Jolta:

Jolta is the first EV dealership network offering a curation of electric vehicles, repair and maintenance services, and charging solutions. A one-stop-shop for all EV-related needs, Jolta aims to simplify the purchase and maintenance of EVs. Jolta addresses lingering challenges within the EV industry by offering an EV-centric distribution network for new electric cars and other electric vehicles.

About Faraday Future

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models.

SOURCE Jolta LLC

