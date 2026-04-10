JOMS Study: Helmets Linked to Lower Risk of Facial Injuries in Children After Bicycle and Scooter Crashes

Study of 210 pediatric patients found helmeted riders had fewer facial and jaw injuries, as AAOMS highlights safety during April's National Facial Protection Month

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children who wore helmets during bicycle or scooter crashes were less likely to experience injuries to their face and jaw than those who rode without one, according to a study published in the April issue of the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS).

Researchers reviewed records for 210 patients under age 18 who were treated at an emergency department in Rotterdam, Netherlands, following a bicycle or scooter accident. They found that facial injuries occurred in 28 percent of children who wore helmets, compared with 46 percent of those who did not. The injuries ranged from cuts and bruises to broken facial bones.

Their findings – published in the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) – lend to growing evidence that helmets may help protect not only the head but also the face and jaw during a crash.

"This study found that helmet use was significantly associated with fewer maxillofacial injury in children after a bicycle or scooter accident – this applies to soft-tissue injury as well as fractures," the study authors wrote. The researchers also noted that helmets are designed to spread the force of an impact – and that this protection appears to extend beyond the skull to the face and jaw as well.

The release of the study in April coincides with National Facial Protection Month, an annual campaign led by AAOMS. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons specialize in treating injuries, diseases and conditions of the mouth, jaw and face. AAOMS uses National Facial Protection Month each year to encourage the use of helmets, mouth guards and other protective gear. More information – including videos, infographics and podcasts – are available at MyOMS.org.

Researchers did acknowledge limitations. The study data were drawn from a single hospital in the Netherlands, where helmet use among children is generally low. Some medical records lacked documentation on whether a helmet was worn. Because physicians may be less likely to note helmet use after minor, low–speed crashes, the data may have skewed the results toward more serious cases.

Still, the authors called for broader public health discussions about helmet use and injury prevention. "Helmet legislation combined with age–specific prevention programs could be a solution to increase helmet use and reduce maxillofacial injuries," the authors wrote.

The authors of "Association Between Helmet Use and the Frequency of Maxillofacial Injuries After Bicycle- or Scooter-Related Accidents in Children" are Lydia van Krimpen, MD; Luke J. Boom, MD; Naoufal Bourimi, BS; Eppo B. Wolvius, MD, DDS, PhD; Rob J. C. G. Verdonschot, MD, PhD; and Antoinette V. J. Rozeboom, MD, DDS, PhD.

The full article can be accessed at JOMS.org/article/S0278-2391(25)00985-1/fulltext.

About the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

The Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is published by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons to present to the dental and medical communities comprehensive coverage of new techniques, important developments and innovative ideas in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Practice-applicable articles help develop the methods used to handle dentoalveolar surgery, facial injuries and deformities, TMJ disorders, oral and head and neck cancer, jaw reconstruction, anesthesia and analgesia. The Journal also includes specifics on new instruments and diagnostic equipment, and modern therapeutic drugs and devices.

About AAOMS

The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) represents more than 9,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States. AAOMS surgeons specialize in treating diseases, injuries, and defects of the mouth, jaw and face. Learn more at AAOMS.org and MyOMS.org.

Contact:

Jolene Kremer

Associate Executive Director, Communications and Publications

American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

847-233-4336

[email protected]

AAOMS.org

SOURCE AAOMS