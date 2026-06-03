JOMS Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Dental Implant Complications

Findings highlight the importance of overall health in dental implant planning and long–term success

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients with obesity may face a significantly greater risk of complications after dental implant surgery, according to new research published in the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS), the peer-reviewed official journal of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS).

The study found this increased risk is largely linked to peri-implantitis – a serious gum infection that can lead to bone loss and implant failure – even when accounting for other health factors.

Dental implants have become increasingly popular among diverse patient populations, including older adults and those with more complex medical histories. When properly maintained, dental implants can function like natural teeth for decades or a lifetime – which is why understanding individual health factors before surgery matters.

Researchers at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center analyzed data from 325 patients who received dental implants between 2006 and 2019. Patients were grouped based on body mass index (BMI), a standard measure used to categorize weight. Over a five-year follow-up period, researchers tracked which patients developed peri-implantitis, one of the most serious complications associated with dental implant therapy.

The results were clear: patients with a BMI of 30 or higher – the medical definition of obesity – had a 34 percent risk of developing peri-implantitis within five years. In contrast, patients with a BMI below 30 had only a 23 percent risk. Even after accounting for other factors like smoking, diabetes and age, obesity remained an independent risk factor, increasing the likelihood of peri-implantitis by 56 percent.

"These findings emphasize the need for integrating BMI and metabolic screening into implant planning and maintenance. Recognition of obesity-related inflammatory mechanisms may improve preventive strategies and long-term implant outcomes in clinical practice," study authors wrote.

For patients considering dental implants, consulting with an oral and maxillofacial surgeon is an important first step. These specialists are trained to evaluate medical history, discuss health concerns and develop personalized treatment plans. Based on these findings, taking steps to improve overall health before surgery and maintaining regular follow-up visits afterward may reduce complications and support long-term success.

To learn more or find a qualified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, visit MyOMS.org.

The authors of "Is Body Mass Index an Independent Risk Factor for Peri-implantitis?" are Harrison Selznick, BA; Kevin C. Lee, DDS, MD; Matthew Hershberger, DMD; Neeraj Panchal, DDS, MD, MA; Bryce Brandfon, BS; and Brian P. Ford, DMD, MD.

The full article can be accessed at JOMS.org/article/S0278-2391(26)00038-8/fulltext.

Media Contact:

Jolene Kremer

Associate Executive Director, Communications and Publications

American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

847-233-4336

[email protected]

AAOMS.org

SOURCE AAOMS/Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery