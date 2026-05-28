JOMS Study: Regular Marijuana Users May Need More Anesthesia For Wisdom Teeth Removal

New research highlights the importance of open conversations between patients and their oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients who regularly use marijuana may require higher doses of anesthesia when undergoing wisdom teeth removal, according to a new study in the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS).

The research – published in the peer-reviewed official journal of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) – showed that heavy marijuana users required significantly more anesthesia than those who do not use marijuana.

Researchers reported that patients who used cannabis multiple times a day for more than two to three years required 55 percent more propofol than non-users. Propofol is a commonly used sedation medication administered intravenously.

Why this matters

With recreational marijuana now legal in a growing number of states, patients preparing for oral surgery – whether for wisdom teeth removal or dental implants – should be aware of how marijuana use can affect their care.

Anesthesia plans are carefully tailored to each patient to ensure safety and comfort. Surgeons rely on accurate health histories to make informed decisions, which is why patients should share details on their marijuana use – specifically how often and how long – with their surgical team before any procedure.

How the study was conducted

The researchers studied 49 patients over age 21 who underwent removal of third molars – commonly known as wisdom teeth – at the University of Washington Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMS) clinic, with all procedures performed under intravenous general anesthesia.

Dosage requirements varied significantly based on frequency and duration of cannabis use. Patients who used cannabis for more than two to three years multiple times daily required 262 mg of propofol, compared to 216 mg for less frequent users. Patients who used cannabis less frequently and for fewer than two to three years required an average of 169 mg.

"These findings underscore the importance of taking a detailed cannabis history – particularly focusing on duration and frequency – to personalize anesthesia plans," the researchers noted.

The authors of "Do Cannabis Users Require More Anesthesia During Third Molar Removal Under Intravenous General Anesthesia When Compared to Nonusers?" are Kanvar S. Panesar, DDS, MD, MS; Charles Smith, DDS, MD; Zhehao Zhang; Thomas B. Dodson, DMD, MPH; and Andrea Burke, DMD, MD.

The full article can be accessed at JOMS.org/article/S0278-2391(26)00068-6/fulltext.

To find an oral and maxillofacial surgeon or learn how to prepare before and after wisdom teeth surgery, visit MyOMS.org/WisdomTeeth.

About the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS)

The Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is published by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons to present to the dental and medical communities comprehensive coverage of new techniques, important developments and innovative ideas in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Practice-applicable articles help develop the methods used to handle dentoalveolar surgery, facial injuries and deformities, TMJ disorders, oral and head and neck cancer, jaw reconstruction, anesthesia and analgesia. The journal also includes specifics on new instruments and diagnostic equipment, and modern therapeutic drugs and devices.

About AAOMS

The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) represents more than 9,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the U.S. AAOMS surgeons specialize in treating diseases, injuries, and defects of the mouth, jaw and face. Learn more at AAOMS.org.

Contact:

Jolene Kremer

Associate Executive Director, Communications and Publications

American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

847-233-4336

[email protected]

AAOMS.org

SOURCE AAOMS/Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery