JOMS Study: Reiki Therapy Before Wisdom Tooth Removal Did Not Reduce Anxiety, But Pain Scores Slightly Lower

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in the January issue of the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS) found that Reiki – a touch-based therapy sometimes described as "energy healing" – did not reduce anxiety before wisdom tooth surgery. However, those patients who received Reiki did report slightly lower postoperative pain than those who had no interventions.

AAOMS

The study in JOMS – the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) – was intended to evaluate whether Reiki – a nonpharmacologic, touch-based therapy that purports to facilitate energy transfer – affects perioperative anxiety in patients undergoing surgical removal of an impacted lower third molar, a common procedure in oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Researchers conducted a single-blind, randomized controlled trial involving 180 adults ages 18 to 45 undergoing treatment at Ege University Faculty of Dentistry in Izmir, Turkey. Participants were randomly assigned to one of three preoperative groups: Reiki therapy, sham Reiki (a placebo control that mimics treatment) or no intervention. Researchers measured anxiety using validated questionnaires and recorded postoperative pain daily for seven days using a visual analog scale; they also tracked analgesic use during the first postoperative week.

Key findings

Preoperative anxiety: No statistically significant differences were observed in anxiety levels between patients who received Reiki, sham Reiki or no intervention.

No statistically significant differences were observed in anxiety levels between patients who received Reiki, sham Reiki or no intervention. Postoperative pain: Average postoperative pain scores were lower in the Reiki group compared with no intervention. Pairwise comparisons did not show a significant difference between Reiki and sham Reiki.

The authors note that additional well-designed clinical trials are needed to better define Reiki's role in oral and maxillofacial surgical care.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons use evidence-based approaches to manage anxiety and pain associated with wisdom tooth extraction, tailoring care to each patient's medical history, procedure complexity and individual needs. This study adds clinical trial data on a low-risk complementary intervention while underscoring that Reiki did not significantly reduce preoperative anxiety in this clinical setting.

The authors of "Does Reiki Therapy Reduce Preoperative Anxiety and Postoperative Pain in Third Molar Surgery? A Randomized Controlled Trial" are Meltem Ozden Yuce, PhD; Birant Simsek, PhD; Omer Faruk Dadas, PhD; and Candan Efeoglu, PhD.

The full article can be accessed at JOMS.org/article/S0278-2391(25)00758-X/abstract.

Learn more

Previous research published in JOMS has demonstrated that some nonpharmacologic strategies may help reduce anxiety during select oral and maxillofacial procedures, including:

Music therapy: A randomized clinical trial published in 2023, "Can Music Decrease Anxiety and Pain During Dental Implant Surgery? A Randomized Clinical Trial" found that listening to baroque and classical era music was associated with reduced anxiety in patients undergoing dental implant placement surgery. The full article can be accessed at JOMS.org/article/S0278-2391(22)00969-7/abstract.

A randomized clinical trial published in 2023, "Can Music Decrease Anxiety and Pain During Dental Implant Surgery? A Randomized Clinical Trial" found that listening to baroque and classical era music was associated with reduced anxiety in patients undergoing dental implant placement surgery. The full article can be accessed at JOMS.org/article/S0278-2391(22)00969-7/abstract. Heartfulness meditation: A study published in 2021, "Effect of Heartfulness Meditation on Anxiety and Perceived Pain in Patients Undergoing Impacted Third Molar Surgery," reported reduced intraoperative anxiety following a single session of heartfulness meditation. The intervention did not significantly affect overall dental anxiety or perceived pain. The full article can be accessed at JOMS.org/article/S0278-2391(21)00413-4/abstract.

A study published in 2021, "Effect of Heartfulness Meditation on Anxiety and Perceived Pain in Patients Undergoing Impacted Third Molar Surgery," reported reduced intraoperative anxiety following a single session of heartfulness meditation. The intervention did not significantly affect overall dental anxiety or perceived pain. The full article can be accessed at JOMS.org/article/S0278-2391(21)00413-4/abstract. Aromatherapy: A study published in 2014, "Can Ambient Orange Fragrance Reduce Patient Anxiety During Surgical Removal of Impacted Mandibular Third Molars?" found that exposure to orange fragrance reduced anxiety associated with impacted third molar surgery. The full article can be accessed at JOMS.org/article/S0278-2391(14)00367-X/abstract.

About the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS)

The Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is published by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons to present to the dental and medical communities comprehensive coverage of new techniques, important developments and innovative ideas in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Practice-applicable articles help develop the methods used to handle dentoalveolar surgery, facial injuries and deformities, TMJ disorders, oral and head and neck cancer, jaw reconstruction, anesthesia and analgesia. The Journal also includes specifics on new instruments and diagnostic equipment, and modern therapeutic drugs and devices.

About AAOMS

The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) represents more than 9,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States. AAOMS surgeons specialize in treating diseases, injuries, and defects of the mouth, jaw and face. Learn more at AAOMS.org.

Contact:

Jolene Kremer

Associate Executive Director, Communications and Publications

American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

847-233-4336

[email protected]

AAOMS.org

SOURCE AAOMS