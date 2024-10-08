Jon and Jason Anik Launch New Weekly NFL Picks Show, "Anik vs. Anik" with Odds Shark

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Odds Shark team is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new show featuring renowned UFC commentator Jon Anik and his identical twin brother, Jason Anik, in which they go head-to-head every week, making NFL picks against the spread for the Circa Sports Million VI Pro Football Contest. The show, broadcast live on YouTube, airs Thursdays at 11:00 AM Eastern Time throughout the 2024-25 NFL season.

Titled "Anik vs. Anik", the brothers each select five NFL games against the spread, providing fans with analysis, insights, and a strong dose of sibling rivalry. Each week, Jon and Jason will compete to see who's the superior twin, bringing their passion for football, and unique perspectives to the table as they try to best each other and finish in the money in one of the biggest betting contests in the world. Viewers can watch the action unfold live and engage with the Anik brothers in real time as they break down their favorite bets while doing their best to agitate each other.

"I've been a lifelong sports fan, and while my voice is usually heard ringside, my love for football and betting is no secret," said Jon Anik. "Doing this show with my brother Jason, who's been locked into NFL betting for years, brings a fun competitive twist that I think will resonate with fans and bettors alike."

Jason Anik, an experienced NFL bettor, added: "We go at each other a lot, mostly verbally, but Jon seems to save the physical altercations for Anik vs. Anik."

"[There's] no person on the planet I'd rather spend my time with than my twin brother, Jon, despite the antagonistic nature of the show."

The brothers can also be seen across other Odds Shark platforms with Jason making regular appearances on the betting network's flagship show, The Huddle, and Jon hopping on with Odds Shark MMA experts to break down big UFC cards and other trending combat sport topics.

Catch Anik vs. Anik: live this Thursday at 11 AM ET on Odds Shark's YouTube channel, when the guys recap their Week 5 picks and give out their best bets for Week 6. Miss a broadcast? No problem – see the boy's past picks, records and more over at www.oddsshark.com/aniks-picks.

