Jon Andrews joins Ingredifind's board of directors

News provided by

Ingredifind

06 Nov, 2023, 19:02 ET

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingredifind has announced that Jon Andrews, Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple, has been appointed to Ingredifind's board of directors. Andrews brings a wealth of expertise in software engineering, honed through his leadership roles at Apple and Transitive.

During Andrews' time at Apple, he has driven OS enablement across all Apple platforms, forming the bedrock of operating systems powering over a billion devices worldwide.

"Jon is a visionary in software engineering. His deep insight and experience, coupled with his passion for simplicity and seamless solutions, makes him an invaluable addition to Ingredifind's board of directors," said Mark White, CEO of Ingredifind. "We're excited to welcome him onboard and benefit from his guidance."

"Technological innovation is one of Jon's specialties, as showcased through his influence on Apple's most iconic products," said Nick White, Ingredifind's chairman. "His ability to break through technological boundaries will empower Ingredifind to continue making a positive impact on people's lives."

"As someone who is familiar with food allergies through family members, I share Ingredifind's belief that technology can create healthier and safer dining experiences for all." said Jon Andrews. "It's an honour to join Ingredifind's board of directors, and to be part of an innovative company that's changing the world we live in."

During his time at Transitive, Andrews played a pivotal role in building cornerstone software for Rosetta in Mac OS X and scaling their engineering team preceding its acquisition by IBM in 2008.

Following his successful career at Transitive, he joined Apple as a Senior Software Engineer before ascending to VP of Core OS Software Engineering in 2019. As an experienced leader, Andrews directs the Core OS team responsible for the foundation and key technologies of iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS and visionOS.

His appointment to the board of directors is a significant stride towards fulfilling Ingredifind's commitment to revolutionizing the food industry by bridging the gap between restaurants and dietary needs.

About Ingredifind

Ingredifind is revolutionising the way people eat out with dietary restrictions. Introducing the first ever ingredient focused system to help people with all types of food allergies and diets. Serving restaurants and consumers, restaurants can experience breakthrough technology with auto-detected allergens and diets for dishes. Ingredifind leads the dining experience with the Ingredifind App, helping people discover new restaurants, find suitable dishes, and more.

Ingredifind and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ingredifind Ltd. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. www.ingredifind.co.uk

Contact for further information: Media @ [email protected]

SOURCE Ingredifind

