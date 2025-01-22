Jon Batiste to Headline Festival Napa Valley's 2025 Arts for All Gala, July 13

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Setting the stage with his high energy positivity and irrepressible creativity, GRAMMY® and Oscar-winning artist Jon Batiste will headline Festival Napa Valley's Arts for All Gala Sunday, July 13, 2025, hosted at the Oakville property of Nickel & Nickel, part of Far Niente Wine Estates.

Crowning the opening weekend of Festival Napa Valley's Summer Season, the Arts for All Gala is one of the nation's premier fundraisers for education and the arts, raising more than $28 million to date. Proceeds fund inspiring education programs for youth and seniors, music and wellness initiatives, free and affordable concerts, and scholarships.

"The Arts for All Gala is a dazzling celebration of art, community, and impact," said Mary Beth Shimmon, who chairs the Gala with her husband, Festival board member David Shimmon. "A committed group of artists, philanthropists, and visionaries come together with a shared and vital mission: to transform lives through the arts. With the extraordinary Jon Batiste as this year's headliner, this is the event everyone will be talking about."

Jon Batiste is known for his genre-defying sound and electrifying performances. He has earned an impressive list of accolades, including five GRAMMY® Awards for his 2021 album, We Are, and an Academy Award for Best Original Score for Pixar's 2020 animated feature, Soul. A passionate advocate for music's unifying power to unite and heal, Batiste captivated global audiences as the bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and as the subject of Netflix's 2023 feature-length documentary, American Symphony.

Gala guests will enjoy a lavish dinner presented by Chef Rogelio Garcia, executive chef of the Michelin-starred Auro at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley , each course thoughtfully paired with exceptional wines from Far Niente Wine Estates to showcase the elegance and diversity of the Estates' renowned offerings. The evening includes a live auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime luxury getaways, bespoke performing arts experiences, highly collectible wines, and more.

Reservations for the 2025 Arts for All Gala are now open for Festival Passport and Opening Weekend Patron Pass holders and table sponsors. A limited number of individual passes will be available in spring 2025 for $3,000 each. For information, visit https://festivalnapavalley.org/support/arts-for-all-gala/ or call 707-927-3874.

Festival Napa Valley's Summer Season takes place July 5-20, 2025 at venues throughout Napa Valley. Visit www.festivalnapavalley.org .

About Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste is a five-time Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and composer. Batiste recently released his eighth studio album, Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1). The first installment in his new solo piano series, the album marks a historical addition to his catalog, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Albums chart and achieving his highest-ever debut on the Billboard 200 at No. 64. Also delivering his biggest sales week to date, the album showcases his interpolations of Beethoven's most iconic works reimagined through an expansive lens.

Beethoven Blues follows Jon's studio album World Music Radio, released August 2023, which received five Grammy nominations including 'Album of the Year.' Batiste also earned an Oscar nomination for his song "It Never Went Away," on behalf of the Netflix documentary American Symphony, which follows Batiste in early 2022, when he finds himself celebrated with 11 Grammy nominations, including album of the year for his 2021 studio album, We Are.

On the film side, Batiste's innovative score is featured in Jason Reitman's Saturday Night, in theaters now. Depicting the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975, the film is underscored by Batiste's musical masterpiece, which features a blend of jazz, classical, and contemporary elements. Batiste composed and produced the music live on the soundstage in front of the cast and crew, perfectly capturing the intensity and unpredictability of the show's debut episode.

This year, Batiste has extended his touch to entrepreneurship with the debut of Jon Batiste's Jazz Club at Baha Mar Bahamas, a spectacular 12,900-square-foot, 278-seat space experience that draws inspiration from The Bahamas' rich musical history where African, European, and Caribbean sounds intertwine.

About Chef Rogelio Garcia

Chef Rogelio Garcia is the Executive Chef of Auro at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley . Known for his innovative approach to modern Mexican cuisine, Chef Garcia blends classical French techniques with global influences, showcasing Napa Valley's legendary terroir and ingredients in his seasonal menus. Under his leadership, Auro quickly earned Michelin-star recognition and continues to be a gastronomic destination. Chef Garcia was a 2024 finalist for the James Beard Foundation's "Best Chef: California" and a Bravo Top Chef Season 15 alumnus. He has worked at renowned restaurants such as Cyrus, The French Laundry, and Spruce. Born in Mexico City and raised in Napa, Chef Garcia is passionate about telling the stories of local farmers and producers, bringing them to life through his exceptional culinary creations. www.auronapavalley.com

About Far Niente Wine Estates

Far Niente Wine Estates and its single vineyard, single varietal pioneer, Nickel & Nickel, represent a legacy of excellence and stewardship that spans over 135 years, uniting wines and vineyards under a unified vision of artistry, integrity, and community. Founded in 1885 by John Benson with the construction of the iconic Far Niente stone winery in the heart of Napa Valley, Far Niente Wine Estates preserves its heritage while advancing the craft of winemaking through the vision and dedication of the dreamers and doers who have shaped the luxury wine industry. www.farniente.com

About Festival Napa Valley

Napa Valley's namesake festival presents international stars and emerging talent during the summer season in Napa and year-round on iconic stages in California and beyond. With inspiring education programs for youth and seniors, tuition-free academies for vocalists and instrumentalists, and scholarships for talented students, Festival Napa Valley plays a vital part in creating a thriving, healthy, and engaged community. www.festivalnapavalley.org

SOURCE Festival Napa Valley