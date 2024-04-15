Jon Beckham Joins Amwins Program Underwriters

Long-time president Ben Francavilla announces plans to retire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointment of Jon Beckham to lead Amwins Program Underwriters (APU), an MGA specializing in affinity program management. Beckham will succeed Ben Francavilla who has served as president of APU since 2009 and recently announced his retirement scheduled for later this year.

Ben Francavilla Jon Beckham

In his new role, Beckham will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of APU and overseeing the growth and development of 35 insurance programs covering a variety of niche industries. APU has nine locations across the U.S. with more than 175 dedicated professionals and $550 million in annual premium.

Francavilla joined Amwins in 1999, with his company being one of the founding entities. Under his leadership, APU has nearly doubled its number of specialty programs and grown annual premium by more than 400%.

"Ben has been foundational to the growth of our underwriting capabilities and the formalization of Amwins' Underwriting division," said Ryan Armijo, president of Amwins Underwriting. "During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's direction and growth, contributing immensely to its success. His passion, dedication, mentorship and strategic vision have been instrumental in establishing APU as a leader in our industry. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ben for his contributions and wish him the best in retirement and all his future adventures."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon to the APU family," Armijo added. "With his extensive industry experience, underwriting-focused expertise and market know-how, he is a perfect fit to lead us forward, and we're confident that under his guidance, APU will continue to thrive and achieve new heights of success."

Beckham is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the U.S. and internationally, most recently serving as president of Beat Capital Partners. Previously, he led DUAL North America as CEO and director, focusing on origination and managing specialty programs. Throughout his career, he has held management positions at (or within) national and international managing general agencies where his responsibilities have included program/product development, business development, operations and capacity management.

"Jon is ideally suited for this role," said Ben Francavilla. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position with a thoughtful leadership style that is a great fit with Amwins' culture."

Commenting on his new role, Beckham stated, "I am honored and excited to join the talented team at APU and look forward to working collaboratively with Ben during this leadership transition as we embark on a new chapter together, driving toward continued success in helping our clients win."

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

