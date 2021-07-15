Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation To Help Provide Housing For Homeless Veterans

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion Post 107 and Hoboken Councilman Phil Cohen today announced that the Post's nonprofit Veterans Center of Hoboken has received a generous grant of $100,000 from the JBJ Soul Foundation, founded by Jon Bon Jovi, as the Post creates new housing and supportive services to provide homeless veterans with a place of their own.

"We know that even one homeless veteran living on the streets is one too many," said Commander John P. Carey of Post 107. "They are heroes who served our country and sacrificed, and now need a helping hand. We are grateful to the JBJ Soul Foundation for such a generous grant, which will help make the vision of an expanded Veterans Center a reality."

"JBJ Soul Foundation is dedicated to continuing our work with veterans, addressing issues of hunger and homelessness, and we are all inspired by the Veterans Center of Hoboken," said Jon Bon Jovi. "The Center is not only expanding with 18 additional furnished housing units, but is also providing services including physical and mental health care and employment opportunities for these struggling veterans. This is exactly the kind of mission and positive impact the Foundation is proud to support."

Hoboken Councilman Phil Cohen thanked the JBJ Soul Foundation for partnering with American Legion Post 107 on this extraordinary project, saying "I believe we have a moral duty to ensure the men and women who honorably served our country have a roof over their heads and receive the critical support services they deserve after all they have given our nation."

Beginning today, donations from individuals, civic groups, small businesses, and corporations will be matched dollar for dollar until the challenge grant is fulfilled. Gifts from $25 to $25,000 are eligible.

After its Hoboken headquarters was demolished by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, American Legion Post 107 rebuilt a flood-resistant facility that includes six units of affordable housing for homeless veterans. By adding 18 units, the Veterans Center will be poised to substantially, permanently reduce veteran homelessness in Hudson County. For more than a century the Post has been serving those who served their country.

Since 2006, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has partnered with organizations and communities to break the cycle of hunger, poverty, and homelessness through grant funding and the creation of sustainable programs and initiatives. The JBJ Soul Foundation has helped provide support for over 700 units of affordable and supportive housing in 11 states for thousands of people including youth and veterans. Its mission also includes serving warm, nutritious, culinary meals at its JBJ Soul Kitchens throughout New Jersey to address issues of food insecurity. The Kitchen uses a 'pay it forward' model asking diners to contribute either volunteer hours or a donation for their meals.

To Support the Veterans Center of Hoboken, visit Hobokenlegion.org/give or mail a check (made payable to Veterans Center of Hoboken) to 308 2nd Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030.

Contact:

John P. Carey, Commander, American Legion Post 107, President, Veterans Center of Hoboken, [email protected]

Heather Goldfarb, Executive Director, JBJ Soul Foundation, [email protected]

Phil Cohen, Hoboken Councilman, [email protected]

SOURCE JBJ Soul Foundation

