Jon C. Wolfe, Founder and CEO of House Advantage, LLC, and eTouchMenu, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon C. Wolfe, Founder and CEO of House Advantage, LLC, a loyalty marketing technologies company and eTouchMenu™, a leader in digital menu and payment solutions, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council. The invitation-only community consists of world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Wolfe was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements.

"We are honored to welcome Jon into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Wolfe has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Wolfe will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Wolfe will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be a chosen member of the Forbes Technology Council," said Wolfe. "Forbes is an iconic name in the business community, and I am very excited to share my knowledge and insights with my Forbes Technology Council community peers and the wider business and technology community via Forbes.com."

ABOUT HOUSE ADVANTAGE, LLC

House Advantage loyalty marketing technologies, reinforced by strategic expertise and deep industry experience, empower the world's most successful entertainment brands to seamlessly integrate powerful new marketing strategies and tools. Brands using House Advantage, increase customer engagement, generate vital business intelligence, and boost per-customer share-of-wallet with seamless integration and total support for their existing systems. House Advantage is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, with offices in Macau and Memphis, TN. For more information about House Advantage, please visit www.houseadv.com.

ABOUT eTouchMenu™

Since its founding in 2012, eTouchMenu has quickly become the leading digital menu and payment solutions provider in the hospitality industry. As the industries only agnostic provider, the eTouchMenu suite of products deliver unparalleled success in providing immersive digital menu experiences, pay at the table EMV compliance and transforming the overall customer experience. eTouchMenu provides new opportunities for building customer loyalty, heightening brand engagement and creating high levels of ROI. For more information on eTouchMenu, please visit www.etouchmenu.com

