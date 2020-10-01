Jon Canarick and Alison Minter Named Managing Partners of North Castle Partners, LLC

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Castle Partners today announced that Jon Canarick and Alison Minter have both been promoted from Partners to Managing Partners of the firm. Together with founder and Managing Partner Chip Baird, Canarick and Minter now comprise North Castle's Management Committee. North Castle is a leading private equity firm focused on consumer businesses that promote healthy, active, and sustainable living.

"I am very pleased to have Alison and Jon formally join me as Managing Partners," commented Baird. "Jon and Alison both have been at North Castle for almost 20 years. Their experience, values and contributions to North Castle make this the natural next step of our leadership evolution. I am confident that together we will continue to build on our values-based and performance-driven approach to private equity."

Since joining North Castle in 2001, Canarick and Minter have actively managed North Castle's investments across a variety of Healthy, Active, and Sustainable Living sectors and across all job functions at North Castle.

Canarick currently sits on the Boards of Directors of Five Iron Golf, Echelon Fit, CR Fitness, Encore Vet Group, The Escape Game, Barry's, Brooklyn Boulders, and SLT. Prior to joining North Castle, he worked in the Financial Sponsors Coverage and Leveraged Finance groups of Bear, Stearns & Co. Canarick earned a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Minter currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Sparx Hockey, Vital Nutrients, Mack Weldon, Maya Kaimal, VitaCup, Full Swing, ProSupps, HydroMassage, and SmartyPants. Prior to joining North Castle, she worked at Evolution Global Partners, an investment firm sponsored by Texas Pacific Group, Kleiner Perkins, and Bain & Company. Before Evolution, Minter worked in the Insurance and Leveraged Finance groups of Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. She also serves on the Women of Leadership Committee for ACG New York. She earned an A.B. in Economics from Princeton University.

North Castle Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in consumer-driven product and service businesses that promote healthy, active, and sustainable living. North Castle is a hands-on, value-added investor in high-growth, middle-market companies in the (i) fitness, recreation & sports, (ii) nutrition, (iii) beauty & personal care, (iv) consumer health, and (v) home & leisure sectors, among others. North Castle's current portfolio includes well-known brands such as Barry's Bootcamp, Echelon Fit, SmartyPants, HydroMassage, Encore Vet Group, VitaCup, Inc., Maya Kaimal Foods, Windham Mountain Resort, Full Swing Golf, The Escape Game, ProSupps, Sparx Hockey, Mack Weldon, CR Fitness, Vital Nutrients, EWC Growth, Five Iron Golf, Strengthen Lengthen and Tone (SLT), Brooklyn Boulders, and Turnbridge. Prior portfolio company holdings include Atkins Nutritionals, Contigo, Curves International, Jenny Craig, Doctor's Best, Octane Fitness, Cascade Helmets, Mineral Fusion, gloProfessional, Equinox Fitness, EAS, Enzymatic Therapy, CRC Health Group, Doctor's Dermatologic Formula, Naked Juice Company, Flatout Flatbread, and Avalon Organics / Alba Botanicals. North Castle partners with management to bring a wide range of strategic and operational capabilities to build world-class companies by unlocking the exponential power of full potential partnerships. North Castle is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. For more information, visit www.northcastlepartners.com.

