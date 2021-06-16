Jon D. Horn, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

JEFFERSON, Ga., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon D. Horn, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Radiologist for his dedication to the Radiology field over his long career in medicine.

With over 22 years of experience, Dr. Horn is dual board-certified in diagnostic radiology and vascular and interventional radiology by the American Board of Radiology (ABR). In order to stay involved in his field, he is also a member of the American College of Radiology and the Society of Interventional Radiology.



Jon D. Horn, MD

Dr. Horn joined the Gainesville Radiology Group P.C. in 2017, bringing his wide-ranging knowledge of Vascular & Interventional Radiology. In his position there, he performs image-guided procedures. He has a special interest in kyphoplasty biliary interventions and oncologic therapeutic interventions.



As an Associate Professor at MUSC, Dr. Horn has valued the opportunity to educate medical students and residents about the field of radiology and minimally invasive techniques. His hospital affiliations include Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Braselton NGMC Barrow, as well as NGMC Lumpkin.



Interventional radiology (I.R.) is the minimally invasive image-guided treatment of medical conditions that would have once required open surgery. Using the power of advanced imaging with technology like ultrasounds, X-rays, CAT Scans, MRI scans, and other methods, interventional radiologists can treat complex conditions without open surgery. This method is minimally invasive, avoids surgery complications, and is unprecedentedly precise. The interventional radiology methods can reduce the length of hospital stays, reduce the risk of potential complications, and importantly, save lives.



Dr. Horn achieved his undergraduate studies at Baylor University in Texas in 1989 and received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine in 1993. He then completed his residency in diagnostic radiology, and followed that with a Fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.



Achieving the merit of Eagle Scout and serving in the Army National Guard are some of Dr. Horn's proudest life accomplishments. When he is not practicing medicine, Dr. Horn enjoys roaming the outdoors, spending time with his family, boating, and traveling with friends. He is proud to call the town of Jefferson, Georgia, his home.

Dr. Horn would like to thank Dr. Renin Uflacker for his guidance as a mentor throughout the years. Dr. Horn would like to dedicate this recognition In Loving Memory of Don and Ailene Horn. He would also like to dedicate this recognition In Memoriam of Dr. Bayne Selby.

