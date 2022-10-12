Jon D. Meer is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon D. Meer is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Attorney in the Law and Legal Services fields and in acknowledgment of his professional excellence with Seyfarth Shaw LLP.

Mr. Meer has been a partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP since 2008. In his current role, he is an experienced trial lawyer for high stakes and high profile litigation, representing several of the world's most famous companies, brands, and businesses in claims brought against them by employees. With this sentiment, he defends employers in significant class actions alleging wage theft, discrimination, harassment, unfair competition, and theft of trade secrets. Seyfarth Shaw LLP is an international law firm with approximately 900 lawyers across 17 offices around the globe. The firm provides various advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide.

In pursuit of a legal career, Mr. Meer earned a Bachelor of Science with honors from the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations located in Ithaca, NY. He obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) from the prestigious Boston University School of Law. At the start of his career, he worked as an associate at the law firm of Paul Hastings and became a partner at Atkin Gump LLP before serving DLA Piper US LLP as a partner and chair of employment law practice from 2002 to 2008.

Finding vast success in his law career, Mr. Meer has received a number of impressive accolades. He was named the Daily Journal Legal Publishers Top 75 Lawyers in California for Employment Law in 2019. In 2017, he was named Best Lawyers in America, Southern California's Top Rated Lawyers by the Los Angeles Times, and MVP Top 5 lawyers in Labor and Employment Law by Lexisnexis. Additionally, he holds an AV-Preeminent Rating from Martindale Hubbell/Thomson Reuters, attributing his success to an impeccable understanding of the function of the courts and his mentors, Paul Grossman, Paul Cane, and Al Latham.

In a career full of highlights, Mr. Meer is most proud to have been one of only a handful of lawyers to have successfully won jury trials in plaintiff-related class action cases.

To remain aware of developments in his industry, Mr. Meer maintains his affiliation with the Labor and Employment Law sections of the State Bar of California, the American Bar Association, and the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

For more information, visit www.seyfarth.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who