Jon DeVries Named Qlarity Imaging Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life science innovator Paragon Biosciences announced the appointment of Jon T. DeVries as the new chief executive officer of its portfolio company, Qlarity Imaging, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics company. A proven leader with in-depth expertise in developing and commercializing medical imaging and AI solutions, Mr. DeVries will be responsible for executing Qlarity Imaging's mission to advance breast cancer diagnosis through AI-driven technology.

"Paragon serves as a catalyst and advisor to our portfolio companies to accelerate groundbreaking discoveries that help patients in need. With breast cancer remaining the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women, the need for improved care is undeniable," said Jeff Aronin, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Paragon Biosciences. "Jon's impressive background, along with his patient-centered approach and outstanding leadership talents, makes him well-suited to be at the helm of Qlarity Imaging as we seek to help patients live longer, healthier lives."

Mr. DeVries has more than 20 years of experience spearheading the creation and release of innovative cloud-based healthcare initiatives that bring advanced services and technologies to providers and researchers, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care. For example, at Massachusetts General Hospital he launched a Tele3D service that provides any hospital in the country access to three-dimensional (3D) image analytics without incurring the substantial cost of cultivating in-house 3D capabilities. While at IBM, he developed technologies that deliver medical images anywhere at anytime, giving providers a complete view of patients and their histories, and he created software that reduces the time and cost of clinical trials. He also developed the first AI offering at IBM Watson Health Imaging that identifies patients with a potential misdiagnosis to ensure they receive the necessary cardiac care.

Mr. DeVries has earned eight patents in the areas of superconducting electronics, medical imaging and AI. He has served on the HIMSS Interoperability & Standards Committee, a collective effort to improve patient care delivery through the advancement of semantic interoperability and standards-based health IT systems.

"Developing the first diagnostic AI technology to be cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration speaks volumes to Qlarity Imaging's commitment to innovation in improving breast cancer diagnosis," said Mr. DeVries. "Forward thinking is necessary to make bold scientific breakthroughs, and with Paragon's support, we are poised to deliver better outcomes for the hundreds of thousands of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer each year."

Mr. DeVries has a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Harvey Mudd College and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Operations from Columbia University-Columbia Business School.

About Qlarity Imaging

Qlarity Imaging is advancing breast cancer diagnosis with AI-driven technology that improves accuracy and optimizes workflows. The company's vision is to transform breast imaging, starting with its initial product QuantX—the first FDA-cleared diagnostic AI software—that enhances clinical insights in breast MRI evaluations. QuantX has received numerous accolades since its release, including being named a 2019 Best Invention by TIME and receiving a 2020 Gold Edison Award. Qlarity Imaging was founded by Paragon Biosciences, a life science innovator that creates, invests in and builds life science companies in artificial intelligence, cell and gene therapy, synthetic biology and biopharmaceuticals. For more information, please visit www.qlarityimaging.com.

Indication: QuantX is indicated for evaluation of the assessment and characterization of breast abnormalities from MRI data in patients presenting for high-risk screening, diagnostic imaging workup, or evaluation of extent of known disease. QuantX is not intended for primary interpretation of digital mammography images.

Important Safety Statement: QuantX is not intended for primary interpretation of digital mammography images. Warnings and cautions related to the potential device failure or low performance are included in the User Manual including comments on image quality, patient population, and segmentation accuracy. Warnings and cautions related to the device are included in the User Manual. Information about the Similar Case Database and cases used in the MRMC study provided in labeling also provide information to users about potential limitations of the device related to specific subpopulations.

About Paragon Biosciences

Paragon is a life science innovator that creates, invests in and builds life science companies in artificial intelligence, cell and gene therapy, synthetic biology and biopharmaceuticals. The company's current portfolio includes Castle Creek Biosciences, Emalex Biosciences, Evozyne, Harmony Biosciences, Qlarity Imaging, Skyline Biosciences, and a consistent flow of incubating companies created and supported by the replicable Paragon Innovation Capital™ model. Paragon stands at the intersection of human need, life science, and company creation. For more information, please visit https://paragonbiosci.com/.

