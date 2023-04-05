Jon-Don Acquires Coatings Hub

Leading national distributor of commercial supplies, equipment, and chemicals announces continued growth with acquisition of California-based concrete floor coatings distributor.

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables, and know-how to specialty contractors, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Coatings Hub, a California-based concrete coatings distributor with facilities in Santa Ana and Los Angeles.

"Coatings Hub has built a reputation for quality and reliability, making them an ideal partner for Jon-Don. Their expertise in concrete coatings and polishing as well as their passion for helping customers succeed will complement our own knowledge base and service offering, ensuring Jon-Don continues to provide world-class service to our customers," said Eric Bosanac, General Manager for Concrete for Jon-Don.

"We are thrilled to become part of Jon-Don, a company that shares our values and commitment to delivering exceptional service and product knowledge," said Phillisha Holloway, CEO and General Manager for Coatings Hub. "This partnership will allow us to reach our dream of bringing the most vast and comprehensive offerings across the United States while continuing to provide the same high-quality products and services that our customers have come to expect. Don't be limited."

"We are very excited to welcome the team at Coatings Hub to the Jon-Don family. We look forward to collectively building upon our strengths to help all our customers tackle their toughest jobs," added Jay Davisson, CEO of Jon-Don.

About Jon-Don

Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, Jon-Don has provided not just the equipment and consumables customers need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.

Jon-Don | Let's tackle your toughest jobs.™

For more information, call (800) 556-6366 or visit www.jondon.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com

SOURCE Jon-Don