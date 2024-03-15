Jon-Don Expands Resinous Coatings Selection with PPG FLOORING™

Leading national distributor of commercial supplies, equipment, and chemicals expands its resinous coatings and epoxy flooring selection with PPG.

CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables, and know-how to specialty contractors, announced that it has partnered with PPG to expand its offering of resinous floor coatings for concrete flooring.

PPG FLOORING™ provides a range of high-performance flooring systems, including general-purpose epoxy flooring and specialized options for extreme environments.

Carl Sabo, Concrete Product Manager for Jon-Don, said, "PPG has a strong reputation for delivering superior flooring solutions, upheld by a legacy of quality and innovation in protective coatings. We are thrilled to offer these products to our customers and help them tackle their toughest jobs, from small garages to warehouses to industrial plants and everything in between."

"Jon-Don is a world-class distributor that takes a uniquely holistic approach, ensuring that contractors not only find the right products, but also the service, support, and training they need to maximize their success. This partnership emphasizes our commitment to delivering advanced floor coating solutions while also prioritizing the education and training of industry professionals for exceptional application quality," said Kevin Morris, PPG Regional Platform Director, USCA. "Through this collaboration, we aim to achieve the best possible outcomes for customers."

In addition to carrying various PPG products, Jon-Don has partnered with PPG to create a series of one-day training events for concrete professionals who want to learn how to select and apply PPG products. To view upcoming dates, visit jondon.com and enter "PPG" in the search bar.

About Jon-Don

Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, Jon-Don has provided not just the equipment and consumables customers need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.

Jon-Don | Let's tackle your toughest jobs. ™

For more information, call (800) 556-6366 or visit JONDON.COM.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG, we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

PPG Flooring, the PPG Logo and We Protect and Beautify the World are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

