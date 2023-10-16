Jon-Don Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Jon-Don

16 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Leading national distributor of commercial supplies, equipment, and chemicals welcomes Eric Royse as new Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables, and know-how to specialty contractors, has welcomed Eric Royse as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Eric has been a member of the Jon-Don board for two years and is a seasoned distribution executive with over 25 years of experience in several different industries. Most recently, he was CEO at Continental Battery Systems for over five years. 

At Continental, he transformed a small, localized family-owned battery distribution business into the largest wholly owned independent seller of batteries and battery accessories in North America with the most diverse product, channel, and customer profile. The business increased 10-fold during Eric's tenure, providing outstanding opportunities for employees, customers, and supply partners. 

Eric is a growth and commercial-oriented CEO with an impressive track record. He leads with passion, energy, and constant positive reinforcement. Eric is customer-centric in every sense of the expression and will bring his experience and "find a way" attitude to Jon-Don.

"I am excited and honored to have this opportunity to lead such a great organization," said Eric Royse. "Jon-Don provides essential products and services and has a market reputation to be proud of. I am confident we will provide an excellent growth platform for our team members, customers, suppliers, and investors."

About Jon-Don

Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, Jon-Don has provided not just the equipment and consumables customers need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.

Jon-Don | Let's tackle your toughest jobs.™

For more information, call (800) 556-6366 or visit www.jondon.com.

