Jon-Don Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Sales Officer

Leading national distributor of commercial supplies, equipment, and chemicals welcomes new senior leaders to executive team.

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables, and know-how to specialty contractors, has welcomed Jay Davisson as the new Chief Executive Officer and Steve Porter as Chief Sales Officer. The updates to the leadership team reflect the company's continued growth trajectory and as it expands to serve contractors across a variety of industries.

Jay Davisson brings significant senior-level executive and private equity experience. Most recently, he was CEO at AMES Taping Tools and previously held several progressive leadership roles at Sherwin-Williams.

"I am very excited to join the team and continue to build upon Jon-Don's solid foundation of providing world-class service to thousands of specialty contractors nationwide," said Davisson.

Steve Porter brings nearly 30 years of sales experience. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Ruprecht/Kilcoy Global Foods, and prior to that spent nearly 25 years at Grainger leading the largest sales team in the U.S. in his final role

"I look forward to working with Jay and Steve," said Matt Tharp, Chief Financial Officer for Jon-Don. "I am confident their leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our customers, vendors, and employees."

About Jon-Don

Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, Jon-Don has provided not just the equipment and consumables customers need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.

