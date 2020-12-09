Jon Fanning Named Chief Executive Officer for American Association of Nurse Practitioners

Fanning has over 20 years of experience working with organizations on strategic planning, driving membership growth, developing advocacy initiatives, and cultivating partnerships both domestically and internationally. Since 2013, he has had strategic and operational oversight of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), which has 200 employees and members in over 100 countries. His roles at APA included chief strategy officer, chief membership officer and interim chief financial officer.

Fanning has a master's in health care administration and a bachelor's in communication and political science. He is a certified association executive and a certified nonprofit executive director.

"Jon brings a wealth of leadership experience to this role and has a strategic, forward-thinking world view and vision," said AANP President, Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP. "We look forward to working with him to advance the Association's goals as defined in our mission and strategic plan, while representing the more than 290,000 nurse practitioners nationwide."

Fanning was selected after a comprehensive candidate search by global human capital consulting firm Korn Ferry, in conjunction with the AANP BOD and CEO search committee. He will lead staff at the AANP corporate office in Austin and government affairs office in Arlington, Va., and will be a non-voting member of the BOD.

Fanning succeeds David Hebert, JD, who is retiring after eight years as AANP CEO and who successfully oversaw the merger between the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American College of Nurse Practitioners in 2013 that transitioned into the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

AANP President Sophia Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, will serve as acting CEO.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NP patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. For more information about AANP, visit aanp.org.

