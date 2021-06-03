Jon Gilliam Joins Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen as Chief Executive Officer

With nearly 20 years in the restaurant industry, Gilliam's vast experience leading operations, innovation and brand management for large-scale restaurant brands across domestic and international footprints will undoubtedly be instrumental as Yoshinoya expands its U.S. locations and fanbase, further strengthening its position as the go-to restaurant for freshly prepared, customizable bowls. Under his direction, the brand is already testing a new kitchen layout to increase throughput and enhance the guest experience.

Gilliam joins from Moe's Southwest Grill, where he served as Vice President of Operations and Retail Technology. There he spearheaded modernization initiatives, driving innovation across technology, design, training and operations. Prior to Moe's, Gilliam's successful track record includes leadership roles at Jamba, SusieCakes Bakery and Starbucks.

"Yoshinoya is a strong brand with a devoted fanbase and mouth-watering menu items, made from high-quality ingredients and cooked with care in our kitchens daily. Building on the company's rebranding initiative and establishment of off-premise sales channels, I look forward to leading it's continued evolution, while staying true to our rich Japanese heritage." said Gilliam. "I'm excited to join the Yoshinoya team and look forward to guiding the company to new heights."



About Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. Guests can customize their bowl from a variety of insanely craveable menu options, including the original Beef Bowl® that started it all. For more information, visit the company's website.



Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Media Relations

213.479.4001

[email protected]

Beef Bowl® is a registered trademark of Yoshinoya.



SOURCE Yoshinoya America

Related Links

http://www.yoshinoyaamerica.com

