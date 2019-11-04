Jon Hamm joins WeAre8 as Global Chief Experience Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weare8 is a technology platform that matches people with brands. The platform gives everyone, regardless of the size of their social following, the opportunity to get micro-sponsorships, with real financial reward, for watching, creating or sharing content across their social networks, whilst at the same time making an impact donation to the causes that matter to them.

Jon assumes responsibility for the total WeAre8 experience, including communications and brand partnerships. Jon is based in New York and London, working directly with CEO and Founder Sue Fennessy. The appointment becomes effective immediately. Jon joins from WPP's Geometry where he was formerly Global Creative Officer.

Jon Hamm, commented, "The timing and role is perfect. People no longer accept the status quo from brands and advertising. People have woken up to their power and influence and want to be rewarded and acknowledged for it. WeAre8 is a manifestation of this awakening."

"Throughout my career I've been fascinated by the relationship between new platforms and how they drive creative innovation. Weare8 is at the forefront of that, pushing boundaries and changing the paradigm. The platform presents so many incredible opportunities for new forms of creativity and ideas for our brand partners. What was once impossible is now possible and it's possible at scale."

He continued, "The results and ROI that WeAre8 is generating in conversion, sales, perception and behavior change are outstanding. In the next few months we are going to be launching partnerships in sports, music, entertainment and technology…all underpinned by a fantastic product innovation development pipeline."

Sue Fennessy Founder and CEO said, "The future of the advertising industry is not going to be based on how much we 'shout' at people but rather how well we build real relationships with them, showing we value their time and opinion. Jon has spent a career driving innovative solutions for brands and joins us as we drive one of the biggest transformations in the advertising ecosystem - one that enables hundreds of millions of consumers to have direct relationships with brands. Today, there is a $550B advertising ecosystem built on interrupting people's lives and bombarding them with ads. WeAre8 is pioneering a better way - one that puts people at the heart of the media ecosystem whilst making massive social impact."

Sue Fennessy continued, "We are thrilled that Jon has joined our team. He has the unique ability to elevate experience beyond transaction. He has always been at the helm of creative innovation and is perfectly placed to lead the charge on the new canvas that WeAre8 delivers to brands. Brands no longer have to talk 'AT' people and interrupt their entertainment experiences. Now they can build real relationships at scale, by sponsoring people to view, share or create. Inspiring brands to work in partnership with people is transformational - and Jon was built to lead this industry transformation."

WeAre8 has seen rapid growth in the US and this week also announced a global partnership deal with Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Together, they are creating a revolutionary channel for brands to create and deliver personalized mobile marketing campaigns that drive results and consumer interaction through the direct sponsorship of consumers. The collaboration will provide a highly scalable pathway to deliver massive benefits to brands consumers, and operators.

WeAre8 recently announced the appointment of Sam McDonagh as Head of International, responsible for launching the WeAre8 platform in key global markets. Sam brings over 25 years of experience in senior management roles at eBay, Dollar Shave Club and most recently Airbnb, where he spent five years as Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand.

The WeAre8 platform, fueled by a powerful data/AI engine, provides the infrastructure for brands and individuals to build relationships at scale. Through WeAre8, brands use micro-targeting to identify and sponsor people who collectively become their most powerful media channel. Individuals who accept sponsorships are compensated for sharing or creating high-quality branded content. To learn more about WeAre8 for brands, visit our brand website.

Jon is passionate about creating ideas that sit at the intersection of brand, content, experience and technology and has always sought to join, build or work for organizations that believe in the power they can deliver.



During his career, he has founded and run a successful digital agency, that created industry defining work for the likes of Sony PlayStation, Nestle and Fox.



In 2008, he established a content company, with offices in London and LA, that is at the heart of the transformation that is taking place in the global entertainment business.

Prior to joining Geometry as Global Chief Creative Officer in 2015, Jon was the Chief Creative and Innovation Officer for Momentum Worldwide (IPG).

Jon is the Founder Free Turn. A Creative chambers set up to help brands explore creativity.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonhamm/

